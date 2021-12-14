OFFLOADIT Launches Its Easy-to-Use Online Marketplace Application for Buying and Selling Used Construction Materials and Equipment

ATASCADERO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OFFLOADIT has launched its free user-friendly, online marketplace app, which allows users to buy and sell the construction materials they need within minutes. It was developed after creators determined that the current state of buying and selling construction materials is far more complicated than it has to be. The goal of this online marketplace app is to allow people to find what they need or get rid of excess materials quickly and efficiently, allowing users to improve their bottom line.

OFFLOADIT's vision is to relieve customers of the ongoing burden of having to figure out how to dispose of or acquire excess construction materials while also making the industry greener. The app makes it easy to find materials online, allowing users to clean up their job sites, yards, and workspaces while increasing profit, and help prevent materials and equipment from ending up in landfills.

"We are excited to connect people in the contracting world and make the community a more collaborative space," said Jim Firth, a Founder at OFFLOADIT. "We believe that by allowing companies that sell their excess equipment with greater ease we can make the industry more sustainable and better for everyone's bottom line."

When using the marketplace, sellers can upload equipment and machinery for sale for free. For buyers, the app is free to use and consumers can easily browse through listings to find materials or machinery that fit their needs. Buyers can enjoy lower purchase prices, minimal lead times, and the knowledge that they are helping to minimize waste in landfills. Rather than having to walk into a brick and mortar store, users are able to complete transactions from the comfort of their offices or homes. Sellers benefit from clearing their yard while making money off their excess materials.

The team at OFFLOADIT look forward to providing consumers with an innovative, intuitive marketplace that is designed to benefit the companies and consumers in the commercial, residential, manufacturing and marine contracting fields.

For those interested in accessing an app that makes buying and selling excess construction materials simple, please visit OFFLOADIT at www.OFFLOADIT.com to explore their service options.

About OFFLOADIT

OFFLOADIT is an online marketplace application designed to make buying and selling used construction materials and equipment simple. With an easy to use platform, consumers can quickly and easily upload all information or find what they need. The company specializes in helping those in the construction industry find the materials and equipment they need, while reducing the amount of materials that end up in the landfill. For more information about OFFLOADIT, visit www.OFFLOADIT.com .

