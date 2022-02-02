OFFLOADIT Offers a Solution to Connect Buyers and Sellers in the Construction Industry While Minimizing Waste

ATASCADERO, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OFFLOADIT ( www.OFFLOADIT.com ) is excited to announce the release of their new OFFLOADIT (OLI) App/Website, available for download from the App Store or on Google Play. This App brings together contractors who are looking to buy or sell their excess materials, machinery, and used equipment. Contractors can upload posts within a few minutes and manage all of their listings — all within the easy-to-use OFFLOADIT App!

OFFLOADIT is excited to offer an innovative solution to the construction industry's problem with waste. Their mobile app and web platform streamline the process of getting rid of surplus materials from their jobsites and yards, making it easier for contractors and builders to reduce their environmental impact.

OFFLOADIT is committed to helping companies become more sustainable, and they are proud to offer this valuable service to their users. With their easy-to-use app and website platform, contractors can save time and money while also doing their part in protecting our planet. Using the OFFLOADIT App, contractors can list items quickly and easily manage their posts and chat with the buyers to sell any excess materials from their construction site.

Currently, the construction industry is responsible for a staggering 30% of landfill waste. With the help of the OFFLOADIT app, contractors can buy and sell their extra materials, machinery, and used equipment, significantly cutting down on the waste brought to landfills across the country. Download the OFFLOADIT app from the App Store or find it on Google Play. ( www.OFFLOADIT.com )

OFFLOADIT was founded in 2020 by contractors who wanted a fast, efficient, and reliable way to buy and sell construction materials and equipment while reducing the amount of waste produced on a construction site. The app relies on suppliers, vendors, and contractors that want to "OFFLOAD" their excess supplies upon completion of their projects. The easy-to-use interface allows you to filter through listings based on brand, price, location, industry, and more.

OFFLOADIT's founder, Steve Silva, discovered that the statistics on construction industry waste are staggering:

Construction and Demolition Debris (C&D) accounts for up to 30% of landfill volume.

In 2013, an estimated 136 million tons of C&D were generated in the U.S.

Of this total over 87 million tons consisted of scrap building materials and other reusable items.

Surplus or left-over materials from construction sites have value, even if they are no longer needed on a particular job site. With the help of OFFLOADIT, contractors and builders can sell their excess materials and reuse things like lumber, drywall, pipe, concrete, electrical, and masonry for reuse by others.

About OFFLOADIT

OFFLOADIT is a green business that wants to help contribute to a sustainable future for generations indefinitely. The company offers all types of useful tools that help reduce landfill volume; their focus is on making recycling easier for anyone who works in the construction industry. To start using the OFFLOADIT app for yourself, download it from the App Store, find it on Google Play, or visit www.OFFLOADIT.com today.

Contact:

Steve Silva

1-800-535-0215

[email protected]

SOURCE OFFLOADIT