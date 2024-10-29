OffSec Launches New Incident Response Course & Certification to Help Enterprises Quickly Mitigate Cyber Attacks

OffSec arms the first line of cyber defense with critical training through its new incident response course

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OffSec, a leading provider of continuous cybersecurity workforce development and professional education for cybersecurity practitioners, today announced the release of its latest defensive security training course, IR-200: Foundational Incident Response and associated certification OffSec Certified Incident Responder (OSIR).

IR-200: Foundational Incident Response & OffSec Certified Incident Responder (OSIR)

As the surge in cyber threats continues to fuel the global demand for cybersecurity professionals, front-line defensive roles like incident responders are among the most sought-after.1 However, finding targeted, hands-on training for these critical positions remains a challenge. OffSec's new course, IR-200: Foundational Incident Response, aims to fill that gap by providing cybersecurity teams with practical technical training, paired with durable skills like report writing and communication, to help organizations quickly mitigate the impact of an attack.

Picture this: an alert comes in—a cyber incident is unfolding, and the pressure to respond quickly is mounting. In moments like these, incident responders must swiftly detect, analyze, and contain the threat. Incident responders are the first line of defense during a cybersecurity breach, responsible for identifying, analyzing, and containing incidents to minimize damage and restore normal operations. Their quick response and coordinated efforts are critical to reducing the impact of security threats on organizations.

Without the right training, confusion can take hold, and the attack can spiral out of control, causing financial, reputational, and legal repercussions for organizations. Incident response teams need the skills and confidence to manage these high-stakes situations effectively, minimizing damage done during cyber incidents and maximizing recovery capabilities. OffSec's Foundational Incident Response course trains professionals in these necessary skills, covering the complete incident response lifecycle—from detection and analysis to containment, eradication, and recovery.

OffSec's innovative approach revolutionized the industry by empowering learners to confront real-world challenges, simulate authentic attack scenarios, and cultivate the mindset of a hacker. Through this unique blend of theory and practical application, OffSec enables cybersecurity professionals to hone their skills, anticipate threats, and proactively defend against them.

"Incident responders play a crucial role in protecting organizations from cyber threats, and they need the right resources and training to act quickly and minimize the impact of attacks," said Ning Wang, CEO of OffSec. "IR-200 empowers professionals with the critical technical and business durable skills and hands-on experience to effectively mitigate risks, ensuring organizations are prepared for today's complex threat landscape."

The IR-200 course includes 50 hours of practical learning, and throughout the course, learners work through multiple labs simulating real-world incident response scenarios, developing the skills needed to investigate alerts, analyze digital evidence, and respond effectively to cybersecurity threats.

Learners will gain experience in key areas such as incident detection, digital forensics, and recovery strategies, all while learning how to communicate effectively under pressure—an essential skill for managing high-stakes incidents.

The course culminates in an intensive 8-hour proctored exam, where learners must demonstrate their ability to handle and mitigate cyber incidents in real-time. Successful candidates will earn the OffSec Certified Incident Responder (OSIR) certification, validating their readiness to respond to real-world security threats.

Real-world incident response topics covered in IR-200 include:

Incident Response Overview

Fundamentals of Incident Response

Phases of Incident Response

Incident Response Communication Plans

Common Attack Techniques

Incident Detection and Identification

Initial Impact Assessment

Digital Forensics for Incident Responders

Incident Response Case Management

Active Incident Containment

Incident Eradication and Recovery

Post-Mortem Reporting

OffSec's OSIR certification reflects the company's commitment to staying current with industry trends and best practices. The certification is valid for three years, ensuring that learners maintain up-to-date skills in the fast-changing cybersecurity landscape. To maintain the OSIR certification, a learner must complete 120 hours of continuing education via the OffSec platform or a qualified non-OffSec program or retake the exam at the end of the certificate term. Learners must also pay an annual maintenance fee of $135.

IR-200: Foundational Incident Response is designed to meet the needs of organizations with various structures and the individual contributors that work within them. Aspiring incident responders will develop the foundational knowledge and hands-on experience needed to confidently manage cyber incidents. IT professionals transitioning into incident response will gain essential threat detection, mitigation, and communication skills. Cybersecurity managers can use the course to upskill their teams, ensuring they are prepared to respond to incidents and collaborate effectively during crises.

The IR-200: Foundational Incident Response course is available through multiple OffSec learning packages, including a Learn One subscription, Course & Certification Exam Bundle, Learn Unlimited, and Learn Enterprise.

For more information or to enroll in the IR-200: Foundational Incident Response course, please visit offsec.com/courses/IR-200 .

About OffSec

OffSec is the leading provider of continuous professional and workforce development, training, and education for cybersecurity practitioners. OffSec's distinct pedagogy and practical, hands-on learning help organizations fill the infosec talent gap by training their teams on today's most critical skills. With the OffSec Learning Library featuring over 7,000 hours of content, 1,800 videos, 2,500 exercises, and 4,200 hands-on labs, OffSec demonstrates its commitment to empowering individuals and organizations to fight cyber threats with indispensable cybersecurity skills and resources. OffSec also funds and maintains Kali Linux, the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking, and network security assessments. Follow OffSec on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Facebook and Discord .

Media Contact: Scott Ablin, [email protected]

1 https://www.fortinet.com/content/dam/fortinet/assets/reports/2024-cybersecurity-skills-gap-report.pdf

SOURCE OffSec