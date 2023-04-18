OffSec Launches New Solution for Cybersecurity Workforce Development and Training

Created to meet the specific needs of organizations, Learn Enterprise closes the cybersecurity talent gap through continuous skills development and knowledge acquisition

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OffSec , the leading provider of hands-on cybersecurity training and workforce development, has introduced Learn Enterprise, a new solution for cybersecurity training and preparedness designed for enterprise customers. Learn Enterprise offers organizations continuous education resources for their cybersecurity workforce, and enables enterprise learners to hone their technical skills in a real-world environment with exclusive access to OffSec Cyber Range.

Included in Learn Enterprise is unlimited access to the OffSec Learning Library (OLL), which includes a comprehensive variety of role-specific content, from foundational to advanced. The OLL is part of an integrated learning platform used by organizations to attract, assess, develop, and retain security talent. It currently features nearly 6,000 hours of content, including over 1,500 videos, 2,200+ practical exercises, and more than 800 hands-on labs. The OLL is updated regularly with training content and modules for security operations, cloud security, web, and network penetration testings, exploit development, and more. Newly expanded areas of the Learning Library include malware analysis, threat hunting, security systems administration, secure software development, red teaming, and emerging threat areas such as IoT and Android emulation.

The new OffSec Cyber Range (OCR) is exclusive to Learn Enterprise license holders. OCR is a true-to-life cyber environment simulating common networking configurations and vulnerabilities. It is regularly updated with the latest exploit vectors to help offensive and defensive cybersecurity teams hone their skills and stay current with the latest cyber threats. OCR is designed to integrate with the OffSec Learning Library to help learners hone their skills in real-time.

There are a reported 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs in 2023. Of the organizations surveyed by in the 2023's CyberEdge Cyberthreat Defense Report , 87% reported they are unable to hire enough skilled IT security personnel. The talent shortage combined with the fact that the cost of cyberattacks is expected to reach $10.5 trillion annually by 2025, highlights the need for more enterprise cybersecurity training to fill the gap.

"Now more than ever, organizations must prioritize ongoing security training and workforce development to combat cyberattacks," said Ning Wang, CEO of OffSec. "With Learn Enterprise, we can offer organizations continually updated cybersecurity education, training, and workforce developments. It's the best way to maintain a cybersecurity workforce prepared to deal with the latest cyberattacks."

"Cyberthreats are continually evolving, which is why enterprises need a well-rounded cybersecurity team," said Wang. "We developed Learn Enterprise and OffSec Cyber Range to provide a foundational understanding of cybersecurity and fill critical knowledge gaps. It is provided as a resource to improve incident response by putting vital information at your fingertips. It also promotes cross-training to support more innovative problem-solving."

About OffSec

OffSec is the leading provider of continuous professional and workforce development, training, and education for cybersecurity practitioners. OffSec's distinct pedagogy and practical, hands-on learning help organizations fill the infosec talent gap by training their teams on today's most critical skills. With the OffSec Learning Library featuring nearly 6,000 hours of content, including over 1,500 videos, 2,200+ practical exercises, and more than 800 hands-on labs, OffSec demonstrates its commitment to empowering individuals and organizations to fight cyber threats with indispensable cybersecurity skills and resources. OffSec also funds and maintains Kali Linux, the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking, and network security assessments. For more information, visit offsec.com and follow @OffSectraining and @kalilinux on Twitter.

