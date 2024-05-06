OffSec Named Winner of Seven Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2024

Most Innovative Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year

Editor's Choice Cybersecurity Training

Next Gen Cybersecurity Education – for Enterprises

Hot Company Breach & Attack Simulation

Market Leader Cybersecurity Education – for Governments

Cutting Edge Cybersecurity Education – for Small to Medium Size Businesses (SMBs)

Editor's Choice Cybersecurity Training Videos

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 12th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider. We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased," said OffSec CEO, Ning Wang. "In addition to our significant growth, this is yet another validation of our mission to develop the leading and most robust cyber workforce resilience learning platform and library.

"OffSec embodies several major qualities we judges look for to become a winner in the training and education categories: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing real-world, hands-on, continuous learning solutions and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk, improve cyber workforce resilience and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

OffSec was also awarded three 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards:

Best Cybersecurity Education Provider

Cybersecurity Training and Workforce Resilience Platform

Best Cybersecurity Certification: PEN-200: Network Penetration Testing with Kali Linux (OSCP)

About OffSec

OffSec is the leading provider of continuous professional and workforce development, training, and education for cybersecurity practitioners. OffSec's distinct pedagogy and practical, hands-on learning help organizations fill the infosec talent gap by training their teams on today's most critical skills. With the OffSec Learning Library featuring 7,000 hours of content, including over 1,800 videos, and 4,200+ labs. OffSec demonstrates its commitment to empowering individuals and organizations to fight cyber threats with indispensable cybersecurity skills and resources. OffSec also funds and maintains Kali Linux, the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking, and network security assessments. For more information, visit offsec.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at Cyber Defense Magazine and visit Cyber Defense TV and Cyber Defense Radio to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at Cyber Defense Webinars and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

The 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize and celebrate companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The award recipients were selected based on the strength of their nomination as well as the popular vote by members of the 600,000-member Information Security Community.

OffSec Media Inquiries: Contact: Scott Ablin, Chief Marketing Officer Email: [email protected]

CDM Media Inquiries: Contact: Irene Noser, Marketing Executive Email: [email protected]

Toll Free (USA): 1-833-844-9468 International: 1-646-586-9545 Website: www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

SOURCE OffSec