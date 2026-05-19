OffSec Unveils Live Training for On-Site Team Cybersecurity Readiness

Live Training brings OffSec instructors directly to organizations to work with security teams, on-site, and in realistic scenarios tailored to their goals.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Security leaders frequently encounter the challenge of ensuring their teams can effectively coordinate and communicate during evolving cybersecurity scenarios, often needing training that directly reflects their operational environment. OffSec introduces Live Training, a new in-person offering designed to bridge this gap by bringing world-class instructors directly to organizations. This high-impact engagement transforms individual cybersecurity skills into collective operational readiness. To learn more about OffSec Live Training and how it can enhance your team's capabilities, request more information.

Elevating Team-Level Execution

Live Training brings OffSec instructors directly to organizations to work with security teams, on-site. Post this

While traditional courses, labs, and certifications are crucial for building individual technical cybersecurity skills and foundational knowledge, OffSec Live Training builds on this by focusing on team-level execution. This approach allows security leaders to assess whether their playbooks function in practice, if teams can coordinate across functions, and if communication holds up under pressure. Unlike external events that may not align with an organization's specific tools, workflows, or operational structure, Live Training delivers tailored scenarios shaped around the organization's learning priorities, whether for certification preparation or a customized track.

"Our live training gives instructors and learners the opportunity to walk through key OffSec topics in a candid, interactive way," said Gervin Appiah, OffSec Cybersecurity Instructor. "It allows us to directly address learner's concerns, identify weak areas, and adapt sessions toward areas of interest when needed. We also create custom content to provide additional context and ensure learners are better prepared to return to and get the most value from the rest of the courseware."

The OffSec Experience: Immersive and Proven

The core of Live Training is the distinctive OffSec Experience, which sets it apart. During each engagement, teams work directly with expert OffSec instructors who possess years of experience leading these types of engagements. These instructors guide exercises in real time, provide instruction as scenarios evolve, and offer operational feedback throughout the immersive and collaborative experience. This hands-on methodology mirrors the established OffSec training approach, now adapted for live, instructor-led sessions for enterprise security teams. This is not a pilot program; OffSec has already delivered 75 Live Trainings to over 1,800 learners across various enterprise security teams, demonstrating its proven impact.

OffSec Live Training provides a direct solution for organizations seeking to validate and strengthen their collective cybersecurity posture.

About OffSec

OffSec is the world's leading provider of high-fidelity cybersecurity training and certifications. Built on a foundation of excellence, integrity, and the relentless "Try Harder" ethos, OffSec empowers individuals and organizations to outsmart evolving cyber threats through rigorous, hands-on learning.

From its beginnings to today, OffSec has set the "Gold Standard" for cybersecurity proficiency, earning global recognition and the implicit trust of the world's most elite security teams. With a comprehensive ecosystem ranging from the industry-defining OSCP to the cutting-edge OSAI (OffSec AI Red Teamer), OffSec is the definitive benchmark for validating real-world technical skills in an increasingly automated world.

SOURCE OffSec