OffSec's New Threat Hunting Course and Certification Equip Cybersecurity Professionals with Critical Cyber Defense Skills

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the escalating sophistication of cyber threats, OffSec, a leader in cybersecurity education, today announced the launch of the TH-200: Foundational Threat Hunting course and the corresponding OffSec Certified Threat Hunter (OSTH) certification. As organizations face increasingly complex attacks, the need for skilled professionals who can proactively detect these threats has never been more critical. The TH-200 course was developed to equip defensive cybersecurity professionals with the essential skills to stay ahead of these dangers, reinforcing organizations' cybersecurity posture worldwide.

TH-200: Foundational Threat Hunting and the OSTH are a comprehensive course and certification program designed to transform security analysts, IT professionals, and incident responders into proficient threat hunters. Additionally, it serves as an excellent refresher for experienced threat hunters looking to revisit core concepts and test their skills in a challenge lab.

The program emphasizes advanced techniques, including hunting without Indicators of Compromise (IoCs), investigating endpoint systems, and utilizing various hunting methodologies, empowering learners to identify emerging threats and collaborate effectively within security teams to mitigate attacks as quickly as possible.

Individuals who complete the Foundational Threat Hunting course and earn the OSTH certification can help their organizations build a more skilled and resilient cybersecurity workforce, ensuring that teams are better prepared to identify and address potential threats effectively. The course also serves as a valuable tool for establishing a baseline proficiency in threat hunting, making it an ideal resource for onboarding and ongoing professional development.

Structured as a six-module course, TH-200: Foundational Threat Hunting offers a hands-on learning experience, emphasizing the real-world application of threat-hunting techniques. Learners engage in practical exercises that mirror the challenges faced in live environments, ensuring they develop the skills needed to detect threats effectively. The course culminates in the OffSec Certified Threat Hunter (OSTH) exam, a rigorous 8-hour proctored assessment that validates the learner's ability to perform foundational threat hunting tasks.

Ning Wang, CEO of OffSec, commented on the new course and certification: "As cyber threats become more advanced, the need for proactive detection is paramount. TH-200 and the OSTH certification are designed to equip security professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to stay ahead of these threats, ensuring they can protect their organizations in an increasingly complex digital landscape."

TH-200: Foundational Threat Hunting is available as part of a Learn One subscription, 90-day Course & Certification Exam Bundle as well as Learn Unlimited as a course with certification exam attempts. The course content is also available in Learn Enterprise , though the certification exam is not included in the package.

OffSec remains committed to empowering cybersecurity professionals by providing practical, hands-on training that is recognized and respected globally. Foundational Threat Hunting and the OSTH are key additions to this mission, addressing the critical need for skilled threat hunters in today's rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

About OffSec

OffSec is the leading provider of continuous professional and workforce development, training, and education for cybersecurity practitioners. OffSec's distinct pedagogy and practical, hands-on learning help organizations fill the infosec talent gap by training their teams on today's most critical skills. The OffSec Learning Library features 7,000 hours of content, including over 1,800 videos, and 4,200+ labs. OffSec demonstrates its commitment to empowering individuals and organizations to fight cyber threats with indispensable cybersecurity skills and resources. OffSec also funds and maintains Kali Linux , the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking, and network security assessments. For more information, visit offsec.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

