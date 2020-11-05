Offset To Star In STXfilms' "American Sole" And Executive Produce And Curate The Film Soundtrack

DOUGLAS, Isle Of Man and BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) ("ErosSTX"), has signed internationally celebrated Grammy® Award-winning global superstar Offset to star in its upcoming film American Sole, opposite Pete Davidson, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Camila Mendes, who were previously announced in the cast. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

STX is selling offshore rights to the film at the AFM next week.

A key part of the hip-hop group Migos, Offset will both star in the film as well as curate and executive produce the "American Sole: The Soundtrack Album," which will include at least one original song by the famed artist. Offset will collaborate with director Ian Edelman and Music Supervisor and STX Music Executive Jason Markey to create music organic to the film's needs. This collaboration will mark the first time that Offset will write, perform, and curate as a solo artist for a major motion picture, which will be driven by a rap and hip-hop soundtrack of today's most influential and emerging artists.

American Sole follows two twenty-somethings (Davidson and Jackson) with mountains of college debt who use the fast cash of after-market sneaker reselling to achieve their American dream. But when their startup runs out of cash and a shady investor is their only way out, the dream quickly becomes a nightmare.

Offset is set to play a computer engineer who becomes critical to the storyline.

"To have Offset joining our team is a dream scenario," said Fogelson. "Offset's character is important to the storyline and we couldn't be more excited to have him working with us behind the scenes as he works with Ian and the team at STX to help us define the sound of this film. We could not be in better hands."

"This is my first feature film as an actor. After doing NCIS, I knew I wanted to do more acting. Landing this role in American Sole is dope," said Offset. "Not only do I get to star in the movie, but I get to bring my skills to the table as the curator and Executive Producer for the soundtrack. I'm bringing my world to the big screen. I hope the world is ready. "

American Sole is written and will be directed by Ian Edelman (HBO's "How to Make It in America," Netflix's The After Party) and produced by Kevin Hart through his production company, HartBeat. Hart will be joined as producer by Jake Stein (Netflix's The After Party) through his Scondo Productions label, and NBA All-Star Chris Paul, who produces through his Ohh Dip!!! Productions banner. American Sole marks Paul's first feature film as producer. HartBeat's Bryan Smiley is executive producing. Drew Simon and Patricia Braga will oversee the project for STXfilms.

Offset is represented by UTA, Dina LaPolt and Dale Melidosian at LaPolt Law P.C, and managed by Latabia Woodward at CBC, Inc.

OFFSET has contributed to two consecutive number 1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 chart for Culture and Culture II as well as multiple RIAA Certified Platinum singles, including "Bad and Boujee" (4x Platinum) and MotorSport, featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. He released his debut solo album Father of 4 in February 2019, featuring the standout tracks "Red Room" and "Clout," the latter track featuring Cardi B, with the album receiving praise from Rolling Stone , Pitchfork , Esquire , The New York Times , Complex , and more. Offset has graced the stages (with his group and as a solo artist) of Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Saturday Night Live, and he has performed his 3x platinum solo single "Ric Flair Drip" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, bringing out Ric Flair himself. In 2017, Offset partnered with the American Cancer Society and set a goal to raise $500,000 to honor his late grandmother, who passed away from bladder cancer. Offset is committed to raising funds to promote cancer prevention and access to care in underserved communities through CHANGE grants. His dominance in fashion has been well documented in press like Vogue , GQ , Hypebeast , and more, with Offset being celebrated for his style collaborations including his recent project with the infamous Dapper Dan Gucci house and an upcoming capsule with two luxury brands. He has also been seen walking in shows at the major fashion weeks in NYC and Paris for the likes of Virgil Abloh's Off White and Jeremy Scott. Offset's love of culture goes beyond music and fashion into gaming and tech, with investments including Genies (avatar company), Muzik Connect (high-tech headphones), and an ownership in Faze Clan (the largest e-sports lifestyle brand company). Offset also has partnered with Axis Replay to create his own media platform AXSD Media. He recently filmed a PSA that discussed his experience voting for the first time and partnered with the Lincoln Project to feed & encourage voters at the polls during the 2020 election.

Eros STX Global Corporation:

Eros STX Global Corporation, ("ErosSTX" or "The Company") (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywood's fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages and had 205.8 million registered users and 33.8 million paying subscribers as of June 30th, 2020. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com .

STXfilms:

STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, is a next-generation film studio that produces, acquires, distributes, and markets motion pictures at scale. From blockbusters like Hustlers, Bad Moms, and The Upside to hits like The Gentlemen, Molly's Game, and The Gift, STXfilms produces star-driven films for a global audience. In just 5 short years, its slate of films has already grossed over $1.8b in global theatrical box office. With a wide range of partners including Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Showtime (which handle the physical and premium television releases of STXfilms content, respectively), the studio is a fast-growing, industry powerhouse.

