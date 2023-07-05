Offshore AUV and ROV Global Market is Projected to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2030: Fast Evolving Role of Unmanned Vessels in Military Applications to Drive Expansion

05 Jul, 2023, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Offshore AUV and ROV: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Offshore AUV and ROV estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
ROV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15% CAGR and reach US$9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the AUV segment is readjusted to a revised 18.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $654.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.3% CAGR
The Offshore AUV and ROV market in the U.S. is estimated at US$654.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$915.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 12.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR.
