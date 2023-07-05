Offshore AUV and ROV Global Market is Projected to Reach $12.9 Billion by 2030: Fast Evolving Role of Unmanned Vessels in Military Applications to Drive Expansion

DUBLIN, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Offshore AUV and ROV: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Offshore AUV and ROV estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

ROV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15% CAGR and reach US$9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the AUV segment is readjusted to a revised 18.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $654.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.3% CAGR



The Offshore AUV and ROV market in the U.S. is estimated at US$654.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$915.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 12.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak, Oil & Gas Sector Confronts Challenging Times

Defense Cuts amid COVID-19 Crisis Slows Down the Demand for Offshore AUVs and ROVs in 2020

Japan Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)

Defense Budgets: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion) UK Defense Budget: A Pre & Post COVID-19 Comparison (In US$ Billion)

An Introduction to Offshore AUV & ROV

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Product

World Offshore AUV & ROV Market by Product (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV)

Analysis by Application

World Offshore AUV & ROV Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Oil & Gas, Defense, Scientific Research, Commercial, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

World Offshore AUV & ROV Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)

World Offshore AUV & ROV Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: Latin America , Middle East , Asia-Pacific , China , Africa , USA , Europe , Canada , and Japan

, , , , , , , , and Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Established Role in Defense Applications Sustains Market Momentum

Healthy Defense Spending to Amplify the Need for Offshore AUV and ROV: Projected Defense Budget (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Military Expenditure as a % of GDP in Select Countries

Fast Evolving Role of Unmanned Vessels in Military Applications to Drive Market Expansion

Critical Importance of UAVs & ROVs in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well

Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deep Water Activity for 2010 & 2019

World Average Rig Count by Region (2016-2020)

Technology Use in Oil and Gas Industry: % of Companies Using Technology in Operations

Sluggish Tide in Oil & Gas Sector Niggles Market Momentum

Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (in US$ Billion) for 2015-2021

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2020

Scientific Research: High Growth Vertical

UAVs & ROVs Seek Role in Commercial Diving Applications

Rise of Environmental Monitoring as Mainstream Concept Enthuses Market

Hydrography Survey Made Easier with UAVs and ROVs

Rising Emphasis on Marine Biotechnology Bodes Well

Technology Advancements & Innovations Widen the Addressable Market

Engineered Plastics Enhance Performance of ROVs & UAVs

