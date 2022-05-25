Offshore Drilling Market - 35% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Evolving Opportunities with Baker Hughes Co. & China Oilfield Services Ltd | Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Offshore Drilling Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Offshore Drilling Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Offshore Drilling Market 2021-2025: Scope

The offshore drilling market report covers the following areas:

Offshore Drilling Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

Growth in demand for oil and natural gas has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in the price of crude oil might hamper market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The offshore drilling market analysis report provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Offshore Drilling Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the offshore drilling market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

Application

Shallow Water, Deepwater, And Ultra-deepwater

Geography

North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, And South America

Offshore Drilling Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for the market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. The rising number of offshore drilling projects will facilitate the offshore drilling market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Offshore Drilling Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist offshore drilling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the offshore drilling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the offshore drilling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the offshore drilling market, vendors

Offshore Drilling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.84 Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Halliburton Co., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Drilling Co. of 1972 AS, Transocean Ltd., Valaris Plc, and Weatherford International Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics



Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Oil and Gas Equipment and Services

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition



Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 17: Shallow water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3 Shallow water - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 18: Shallow water - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 19: Deepwater - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Deepwater - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20: Deepwater - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 21: Ultra deepwater - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.5 Ultra deepwater - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22: Ultra deepwater - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Baker Hughes Co.

Exhibit 47: Baker Hughes Co. – Key news



Exhibit 48: Baker Hughes Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Baker Hughes Co. - Segment focus



Exhibit 50: China Oilfield Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 51: China Oilfield Services Ltd. - Business segments

10.4 China Oilfield Services Ltd.

Exhibit 52: China Oilfield Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: China Oilfield Services Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 54: Halliburton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Halliburton Co. - Business segments

10.5 Halliburton Co.

Exhibit 56: Halliburton Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Halliburton Co. - Segment focus



Exhibit 58: KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 59: KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd. - Business segments

10.6 KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.

Exhibit 60: KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 62: National Oilwell Varco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 63: National Oilwell Varco Inc. - Business segments

10.7 National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Exhibit 64: National Oilwell Varco Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 65: National Oilwell Varco Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: National Oilwell Varco Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 67: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments

10.8 Schlumberger Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 71: The Drilling Co. of 1972 AS - Overview



Exhibit 72: The Drilling Co. of 1972 AS - Business segments

10.9 The Drilling Co. of 1972 AS

Exhibit 73: The Drilling Co. of 1972 AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: The Drilling Co. of 1972 AS - Segment focus



Exhibit 75: Transocean Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Transocean Ltd. - Business segments

10.10 Transocean Ltd.

Exhibit 77: Transocean Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Valaris Plc - Overview



Exhibit 79: Valaris Plc - Business segments

10.11 Valaris Plc

Exhibit 80: Valaris Plc – Key news



Exhibit 81: Valaris Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Valaris Plc - Segment focus



Exhibit 83: Weatherford International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 84: Weatherford International Plc - Business segments

10.12 Weatherford International Plc

Exhibit 85: Weatherford International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Weatherford International Plc - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources



Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

11.4 List of abbreviations

