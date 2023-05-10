Offshore drilling rigs market size to grow by USD 2,821.26 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 35% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The offshore drilling rigs market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,821.26 million during 2022-2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 3.16% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (bottom-supported rigs and floating rigs), application (shallow water, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater), and geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America). The market share growth of the bottom-supported rigs segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market 2023-2027

Information Services Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Archer Ltd., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., Helmerich and Payne Inc., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp. Plc, NOV Inc., Parker Drilling Co., Patterson UTI Energy Inc., PR Marriott Drilling Ltd., Precision Drilling Corp., SAIPEM SpA, Schlumberger Ltd., Seadrill Ltd., Stena AB, Transocean Ltd., Valaris Plc, Weatherford International Plc, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Bottom-supported rigs and Floating rigs), Application (Shallow water, Deepwater, and Ultra-deepwater), and Geography ( North America , Middle East and Africa , Europe , APAC, and South America )

In 2017, the offshore drilling rigs market was valued at USD 15,497.32 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at 35%. The offshore drilling rigs market size is estimated to grow by USD $ 2,821.26 mn from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 3.16% according to Technavio.

Offshore drilling rigs market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Offshore drilling rigs market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Archer Ltd.

China Oilfield Services Ltd.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Helmerich and Payne Inc.

KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

Noble Corp. Plc

NOV Inc.

Patterson UTI Energy Inc.

PR Marriott Drilling Ltd.

Precision Drilling Corp.

SAIPEM SpA

Schlumberger Ltd.

Seadrill Ltd.

Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market – Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Rising investments in upstream oil and gas sector

High potential of offshore marginal fields

New oil and gas exploration policies

Market Trends

Discovery of new oil and gas resources

Technological advances in Mobile offshore drilling units (MODUs)

Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E and P activities

Market Challenges

Environment concerns associated with oil and gas E and P activities

The uncertainty associated with low crude oil prices

Increasing the use of renewable energy

The offshore drilling rigs market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Offshore Drilling Rigs Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Offshore Drilling Rigs Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Offshore Drilling Rigs Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Offshore Drilling Rigs Market industry across North America , Middle East and Africa , Europe , APAC, and South America

, and , , APAC, and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Offshore Drilling Rigs Market vendors

Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.16% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 2,821.26 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.15 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, Russia, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archer Ltd., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., Helmerich and Payne Inc., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp. Plc, NOV Inc., Parker Drilling Co., Patterson UTI Energy Inc., PR Marriott Drilling Ltd., Precision Drilling Corp., SAIPEM SpA, Schlumberger Ltd., Seadrill Ltd., Stena AB, Transocean Ltd., Valaris Plc, and Weatherford International Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Technavio's Energy Market Reports

