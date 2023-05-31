Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Report 2023-2033: Management and Decommissioning of Obsolete Oil & Gas Infrastructure Provides Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.

Overall world revenue in terms of value the market will surpass US$10,853 million in 2023. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. This work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



The Management and Decommissioning of Obsolete Oil & Gas Infrastructure Is an Excellent Opportunity



Offshore structures used in the oil and gas industry include production platforms, drilling rigs, floating production, storage, and offloading units (FPSO), floating storage units (FSU), and others. The geographic location of hydrocarbon deposits, which dictates the position of drilling rigs and offshore structures, is an important consideration in the oil and gas industry.

Because hydrocarbon deposits are found in highly diverse and often technically challenging locations, it is more or less inevitable that technical solutions to develop resources are tailored to some extent, and the design of any offshore structure is almost always, in some ways, unique to the location.



The management and decommissioning of obsolete oil and gas infrastructure is an excellent opportunity to investigate how environmental concerns are balanced against economic realities, and whether society has access to adequate scientific data to support management decisions. To achieve the best results, decisions on the timescale, methodology, and monitoring of decommissioning must be supported by sound environmental data.

The main challenge is to collect, collate, and interpret the necessary data at appropriate spatial and temporal scales across the North Sea in order to make informed decisions. The North Sea is a resource shared by Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, and the United Kingdom. These states include a portion of the North Sea in their territorial waters, and other EU Member States have claims to its resources.

You need to discover how this will impact the offshore oil & gas decommissioning market today, and over the next 10 years:

Our 390-page report provides 165 tables and 204 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them - NOW.

It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising offshore oil & gas decommissioning prices and recent developments.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

AF Gruppen ASA

Aker Solutions ASA

Baker Hughes Company

Bureau Veritas SA

Claxton Engineering

DeepOcean Group

DNV GL

Halliburton Company

Heerema Marine Contractors

John Wood Group Plc

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Oceaneering International, Inc.

Petrofac Limited

Ramboll

Saipem S.p.A.

Schlumderger N.V.

Subsea 7 SA

TechnipFMC Plc

Weatherford International Plc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Overview



2 Executive Summary



3 Premium Insights

3.1 Key Findings

3.3 Removal Type Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

3.4 Technology Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

3.5 Techniques Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

3.6 Services Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

3.7 Structure Segment: Market Attractiveness Index



4 Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Industry Structure

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Decommissioning

4.3 Investments

4.4 Regulatory Framework

4.5 The Decommissioning Process

4.5.1 Activities Before Jobs

4.5.2 Decommissioning Planning

4.5.3 Decommissioning Engineering

4.5.4 Permitting

4.5.5 Bidding

4.5.6 Pre-job Meetings

4.6 Non-Explosive Methods

4.6.1 Diamond Wire Cutting System

4.6.2 Guillotine Saw

4.6.3 Abrasive Cutter

4.6.4 Power Shear

4.6.5 Rotary Mechanical Cutter

4.6.6 Carbon Tungsten Beaded Wire Cutter

4.7 Offshore Well Drilling

4.7.1 Spudding

4.7.2 Setting up the BOP Stack

4.7.3 Drilling

4.8 Offshore drilling process

4.9 Extraction Process

4.10 Value chain

4.10.1 Tender and Concession

4.10.2 Exploration

4.10.3 Production

4.10.4 Field Abandoning



5 Decommissioning Costing Analysis

5.1 Platform Preparation and Marine Growth Removal

5.2 Well Plugging and Abandonment

5.3 Mobilization and Demobilization

5.4 Platform and Structural Removal

5.5 Pipeline and power cables

5.6 Transportation and disposal

5.7 Site clearance

5.8 Shell mound removal

5.9 Reef enhancement

5.10 Weather contingency factor



6 Market Dynamics

6.1.1 Market Driving Factors

6.1.2 Market Restraining Factors

6.1.3 Market Opportunities

6.1.4 Challenges in the Global Market

6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3 PESTLE Analysis

6.4 SWOT Analysis of Offshore Decommissioning Market



7 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Analysis by Removal Type

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Attractiveness Index by Removal Type

7.3 Leave in Place Removal

7.4 Partial Removal

7.5 Toppled in Place Removal

7.6 Global Toppled in Place Removal Market Forecast by Region, 2023-2033 (US$ Mn)

7.7 Complete Removal



8 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Analysis by Techniques

8.1 Key Findings

8.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Attractiveness Index by Techniques

8.3 Well Plugging and Abandonment

8.4 Pipeline Decommissioning

8.5 Platform Decommissioning

8.6 Global Platform Decommissioning Market Forecast by Region, 2023-2033 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Umbilical Decommissioning

8.8 Subsea Structure Decommissioning



9 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Analysis by Technology

9.1 Key Findings

9.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Attractiveness Index by Technology

9.3 Jack side & Topside Removal

9.4 Well Intervention Vessels and Systems

9.5 Cutting and Severing

9.6 Global Cutting and Severing Market Forecast by Region, 2023-2033 (US$ Mn)

9.7 Heavy Lift Technologies

9.8 Global Heavy Lift Technology Market Size Estimation Forecast, 2023-2033 (US$ Mn)



10 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Analysis by Services

10.1 Key Findings

10.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Attractiveness Index by Services

10.3 Project management & Compliance

10.4 Mobilization & Demobilization of Derrick Barges

10.5 Materials Disposal

10.6 Global Materials Disposal Market Forecast by Region, 2023-2033 (US$ Mn)

10.7 Site Clearance

10.8 Global Site Clearance Market Size Estimation Forecast, 2023-2033 (US$ Mn)

10.9 Conductor & Power Cable Removal

10.10 Global Conductor & Power Cable Removal Market Size Estimation Forecast, 2023-2033 (US$ Mn)



11 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Analysis by Structure

11.1 Key Findings

11.2 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Attractiveness Index by Structure

11.3 Fixed Platforms

11.4 Compliant Towers (CT)

11.5 Caissons

11.6 Global Caissons Market Forecast by Region, 2023-2033 (US$ Mn)

11.7 Mobile Offshore Production Units (MOPU)

11.8 Global Mobile Offshore Production Units (MOPU) Market Size Estimation Forecast, 2023-2033 (US$ Mn)

11.9 Well Protectors (WP)

11.10 Global Well Protectors (WP)Market Size Estimation Forecast, 2023-2033 (US$ Mn)

11.11 Subsea Templates (SSTMP)

11.12 Global Subsea Templates (SSTMP) Market Size Estimation Forecast, 2023-2033 (US$ Mn)



12 Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Analysis by Region

12.1 Key Findings

12.2 Regional Market Size Estimation and Forecast

12.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Recovery Scenarios (V, U, W, L)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/he8nsr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets