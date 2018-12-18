Offshore Patrol Vessel Market Forecast 2018-2028

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts & Analysis by Application Including (Military, EEZ Protection, Search & Rescue, Others), by Type (Warfighting & Maritime Patrol), by Geography PLUS Profiles of Leading Companies in the OPV Market



Visiongain has calculated that the global Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) market will see a market expenditure of $13.5 bn in 2018.Read on to discover the potential business opportunities available.

Offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) are highly versatile ships widely used by coast guards, naval and police forces for Economic Exclusion Zone (EEZ) management roles, including the provision of maritime security to coastal areas, anti-terrorist campaigns, protection of fisheries and humanitarian operations.

OPVs have become an increasingly popular addition to a country's mix of maritime assets. Besides navies, agencies that also operate patrol vessels include marine police, customs services, ministries of interiors and coast guards.



In the naval vessel market, OPVs are the fastest growing segment and remain the heart of fleet modernization programs. Highly effective patrol vessels with anti-warfare and anti-surface capabilities are developed as weapon and combat systems continue to mature.



With squeezing defence budgets, OPVs are welcomed as a cost-effective solution instead of large and expensive warships for simple patrolling duties. Since, OPVs offer more warfare capabilities to include in a smaller hull, developing navies started relying on OPVs as the core of their maritime defence.

Visiongain's global Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) market report can keep you informed and up to date with the developments in the market, across five different regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific. Latin America and Rest of the World.



With reference to this report, it details the key investments trend in the global market, subdivided by regions and capital expenditure by application and by type. Through extensive secondary research and interviews with industry experts, visiongain has identified a series of market trends that will impact the OPV market over the forecast timeframe.



The report will answer questions such as:

– How is the offshore patrol vessel market evolving?

– What is driving and restraining offshore patrol vessel market dynamics?

– How will each offshore patrol vessel submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much Sales will these submarkets account for in 2028?

– How will market shares of each offshore patrol vessel submarket develop from 2018-2028?

– Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

– Which offshore patrol vessel submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2018-2028?

– How will political and regulatory factors influence regional offshore patrol vessel markets and submarkets?

– Will leading national offshore patrol vessel markets broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

– How will market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which nation will lead the market in 2028?

– Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

– How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2018 and 2028?



Five Reasons Why You Must Order and Read This Report Today:



1) The report provides forecasts for the global Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV), by Application, for the period 2018-2028

– Military Expenditure 2018-2028

– EEZ Protection Expenditure 2018-2028

– Search & Rescue Expenditure 2018-2028

– Others Expenditure 2018-2028



2) The report also forecasts and analyses the Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) market by Type from 2018-2028

– Warfighting Expenditure 2018-2028

– Maritime Patrol Expenditure 2018-2028



3) The report reveals the drivers and restraints in the Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) market . We show you the prospects for the following regions, including individual breakdowns by Application and Type:

Asia-Pacific

– By Application Expenditure and Forecast 2018-2028

– Military, EEZ Protection, Search & Rescue, and "Others" Expenditure 2018-2028

– Total Asia-Pacific Market Expenditure 2018-2028

– By Type Market Expenditure and Forecast 2018-2028

– By Country Market Expenditure and Forecast 2018-2028

– China Market Expenditure 2018-2028

– Japan Market Expenditure 2018-2028

– India Market Expenditure 2018-2028

– Australia Market Expenditure 2018-2028

– Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Expenditure 2018-2028

North America

– By Application Expenditure and Forecast 2018-2028

– Military, EEZ Protection, Search & Rescue, and "Others" Expenditure 2018-2028

– Total North America Market Expenditure 2018-2028

– By Type Market Expenditure and Forecast 2018-2028

– By Country Market Expenditure and Forecast 2018-2028

Europe

– By Application Expenditure and Forecast 2018-2028

– Military, EEZ Protection, Search & Rescue, and "Others" Expenditure 2018-2028

– Total Europe Market Expenditure 2018-2028

– By Type Market Expenditure and Forecast 2018-2028

– By Country Market Expenditure and Forecast 2018-2028

– Russia Market Expenditure 2018-2028

– UK Market Expenditure 2018-2028

– France Market Expenditure 2018-2028

– Germany Market Expenditure 2018-2028

– Rest of Europe Market Expenditure 2018-2028

Latin America

– By Application Expenditure and Forecast 2018-2028

– Military, EEZ Protection, Search & Rescue, and "Others" Expenditure 2018-2028

– Total Latin America Market Expenditure 2018-2028

– By Type Market Expenditure and Forecast 2018-2028

– By Country Market Expenditure and Forecast 2018-2028

– Brazil Market Expenditure 2018-2028

– Argentina Market Expenditure 2018-2028

– Rest of Latin America Market Expenditure 2018-2028

Rest of the World

– Middle East MARKET EXPENDITURE 2018-2028

– Africa MARKET EXPENDITURE 2018-2028

– By Application Expenditure and Forecast 2018-2028

– By Type Market Expenditure and Forecast 2018-2028

– Rest of World Market Expenditure 2018-2028

– Military, EEZ Protection, Search & Rescue, and "Others" Expenditure 2018-2028



4) The report includes Details of Recent Contracts / Projects / Programmes for Leading Companies in the Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV)



5) The report provides market share and detailed profiles of the leading companies operating within the Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) market:

– BAE,

– General Dynamics,

– Huntington Ingalls,

– Austal,

– Fassmer Gmbh & Co,

– Maritime Partner AS,

– Safe Boats International,

– China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation,

– Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd,

– Fincantieri–Cantieri Navali Italiani S.p.A,

– Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd,

– Goa Shipyard Limited,

– Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd,

– The Bangkok Dock Company,

– Navantia SA,

– Fr LurssenWerft GmbH & Co.KG,

– Damen Shipyards Group,

– BMT Defence Services Ltd,

– LOMOcean Design,

– Asis Boats



