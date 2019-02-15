Offshore Pipeline Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Increasing Demand for Safe, Economical, and Reliable Connectivity Expected to Drive Overall Growth
The "Offshore Pipeline Market by Product (Oil, Gas, Refined Product), Line Type (Export Line, Transport Line), Diameter (Below 24, Greater Than 24), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing demand for safe, economical, and reliable connectivity expected to drive the overall offshore pipeline market.
The offshore pipeline market is expected to grow from USD 11.5 billion in 2018 to USD 15.8 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.54%, from 2018 to 2023.
A pipeline network plays a crucial part in transporting crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and chemicals across the globe, with connections to critical infrastructures, such as oilfields and storage units.
The pipeline operators and companies are investing huge amounts in pipeline infrastructure due to government regulations and compliance issues. Systems such as SCADA help operators to monitor and control industrial processing functions such as refining, tracking, and pressure control, and are employed on the pipeline networks. Some companies have also developed comprehensive pipeline solutions for a more real-time view of pipeline integrity across the wide network of pipelines.
This report gives detailed insights into the global offshore pipeline market by analyzing the market opportunities across various regions and on the basis of diameters, products, and line types.
Increased demand for oil and natural gas, rise in the production of offshore production, and demand for cheaper methods of transportation have encouraged companies to accelerate the process of building pipelines for transportation. Extreme climatic conditions and high construction cost are expected to act as a restraint for the growth of the offshore pipeline market.
The major players in the pre-commissioning offshore pipeline market are BHGE (US), Halliburton (US), and Trans Asia Pipeline & Specialty Services (UAE) among others.
The major players in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) offshore pipeline market include companies such as Technip (France), McDermott (US), Saipem (Italy), Subsea 7 (UK), and Bumi Armada (Russia).
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Offshore Pipeline Market
4.2 Europe Offshore Pipeline Market, By Diameter & Country
4.3 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Line Type
4.4 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Diameter
4.5 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Product
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Crude Oil & Natural Gas, Especially From the Asia Pacific Region
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Safe, Economical, and Reliable Connectivity
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Constraints of Cross Border Pipeline Transportation
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Offshore/Ultra-Deepwater Discoveries
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Refined Products
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Severe Climatic Conditions & High Construction Cost
5.3 Supply Chain Overview
5.3.1 Key Influencers
5.3.1.1 Epc Companies
5.3.1.2 Pre-Commissioning Companies
5.3.1.3 Operators
5.3.1.4 Owners
6 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Diameter
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Greater Than 24
6.2.1 Europe is Expected to Be the Largest Market During the Forecast Period
6.3 Below 24
6.3.1 Europe is Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Market During the Forecast Period
7 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Oil
7.2.1 Middle East is Expected to Be the Most Attractive Market During the Forecast Period
7.3 Gas
7.3.1 Gas is Expected to Dominate the Market in Europe During the Forecast Period
7.4 Refined Products
7.4.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Be the Largest Market for Refined Products During the Forecast Period
8 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Line Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Transport Line
8.2.1 Transport Line Segment is Likely to Boost the Demand in European Region During the Forecast Period
8.3 Export Line
8.3.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Be the Largest Market for Export Line During the Forecast Period
8.4 Other Lines
9 Offshore Pipeline Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
10.3.1 Visionary Leaders
10.3.2 Innovators
10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
10.3.4 Emerging Companies
10.4 Competitive Scenario
10.4.1 New Product Launches
10.4.2 Contracts & Agreements
10.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.4.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, Alliances and Joint Ventures
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Saipem
11.2 Subsea 7
11.3 Mcdermott
11.4 Wood Group
11.5 Technip Fmc
11.6 Sapura Energy Berhad
11.7 Fugro
11.8 Atteris
11.9 Penspen
11.10 Petrofac
11.11 Senaat
11.12 L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering
