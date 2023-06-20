Offshore rental equipment market is expected to grow by USD 7,956.37 from 2022 to 2027; North America is estimated to contribute 58% to the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The offshore rental equipment market is expected to grow by USD 7,956.37 million during 2022-2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.63%. North America is forecast to contribute 58% to the growth of the global offshore rental equipment market during the forecast period. Due to growing shale gas production, the United States is anticipated to be the leader during the forecast period. Another element that is predicted to have a substantial impact on the regional industry is E&P combined with the development of ultra-deep drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico region. Technological advancements in product design and functionality are expected to boost industry growth in this region during the forecast period. For more insights on market size - Request the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Rental Equipment Market 2023-2027

Offshore Rental Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has segmented the offshore rental equipment market by Type (Drill Equipment, Flow, and pressure equipment), and End-user (Oil and gas industry, Marine engineering, and Exploration). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all segments to the growth of the global offshore rental equipment market.

The market share growth in the drill equipment segment will be significant during the forecast period. For drilling activities in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, drill equipment is crucial. Drill equipment leasing is necessary due to the requirement for cutting-edge drilling technology, expanding oil and gas production activities, and the trend towards deepwater drilling. It contains a variety of tools, such as drill pipes, drill motors, drill bits, and drilling fluids. These tools are utilised for a variety of drilling operations, including vertical, horizontal, and directional drilling, and are essential to the success of offshore drilling projects. The need for drill equipment rose along with the demand for oil and gas. For instance, from 4.54 million bpd in 2020 to 4.76 million bpd in 2021, the demand for oil grew. According to a statistical report by the American Petroleum Institute (API) in 2022, the demand for petrol in the US increased by 2.9% year over year (YOY) compared with the demand in 2021. Thus, the increase in demand for drilling equipment is expected to drive the growth of the global offshore rental equipment market during the forecast period.

Key factor driving market growth

Increasing demand for oil and gas is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Oil and gas assets are an important component of the global energy mix and are used for a variety of purposes such as transportation, power generation, and heating. Population growth, urbanization, and economic development are progressing in emerging countries. As demand for oil and gas increases, so does the need for oil and gas exploration and production. More demanding marine environments require the use of advanced marine equipment, such as deepwater and ultra-deepwater reservoirs. Offshore equipment such as oil platforms, subsea systems and pipelines are essential to the efficient and safe exploration and production of oil and gas in the oceans. Therefore, increasing demand for oil and gas is expected to drive the growth of the global offshore rental equipment market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Increasing demand for offshore rental equipment in the renewable energy industry is the major trend driving the growth of the market. A significant trend within the global offshore rental equipment industry is that the rising demand for renewable energy. The impact of the increase in global climate change directing the depletion of fuel supplies, a shift toward renewable energy sources like wind, solar, and hydroelectric power is expected during the forecast period. Offshore wind energy is gaining popularity as a possible alternative resource for energy in comparison to other energy sources. Moreover, many industries are trying to find cost-effective alternatives from offshore rental equipment providers, which led to extending the demand for offshore rental equipment like cranes, lift boats, jack-up rigs, and installation vessels.

With the increasing demand for offshore wind energy, the renewable energy sector as an entire is predicted to extend significantly within the during forecast period. This often is due to governments across the globe adopting more renewable energy mandates, also because of the dropping costs of renewable energy technologies. This creates an enormous potential for offshore rental equipment companies to expand their product offerings and maximize the growing demand for renewable energy solutions. Thus, increasing demand for renewable energy is one of the main trend for the expansion of the worldwide offshore rental equipment market during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The offshore rental equipment market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period.

The offshore rental equipment market is segmented Type (Drill Equipment, Flow, and pressure equipment), End-user (Oil and gas industry, Marine engineering, and Exploration), and Geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

, , APAC, , and and ). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many/few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Aquaterra Energy Ltd., Ashtead technology Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., BESTWAY OILFIELDS FZCO, Bois Equipment Rentals BV, Certified Oilfield Rentals LLC, China Oilfield Services Ltd., Ensign Energy Services Inc., Halliburton Co., Norwegian Offshore Rental AS, NOV Inc., Offshore Rental and Support, Oil States International Inc., Parker Drilling Co., Schlumberger Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Tiger Offshore Rentals, Weatherford International Plc, and TechnipFMC plc

Related Reports:

The offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market share is expected to increase by USD 1.62 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.13%. The offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (3D seismic survey, 2D seismic survey, and 4D seismic survey) and geography (Europe, APAC, MEA, South America, and North America).

The offshore drilling rigs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,821.26 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (bottom-supported rigs and floating rigs), application (shallow water, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater), and geography (North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America).

Offshore Rental Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.63% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,956.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 58% Key countries US, Mexico, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aquaterra Energy Ltd., Ashtead technology Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., BESTWAY OILFIELDS FZCO, Bois Equipment Rentals BV, Certified Oilfield Rentals LLC, China Oilfield Services Ltd., Ensign Energy Services Inc., Halliburton Co., Norwegian Offshore Rental AS, NOV Inc., Offshore Rental and Support, Oil States International Inc., Parker Drilling Co., Schlumberger Ltd., Superior Energy Services Inc., Tiger Offshore Rentals, Weatherford International Plc, and TechnipFMC plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

