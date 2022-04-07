Offshore Structural Analysis Software Market share to Grow by USD 483.71 mn | 48% of Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AVL List GmbH, Bentley Systems Inc., BMT Group Ltd., Dlubal Software Inc., DNV Group AS, Dogtooth Technologies Ltd., Energid Technologies Corp., FFRobotics, Harvest CROO Robotics LLC, Iron Ox Inc., John Wood Group PLC, Metomotion, Panasonic Corp., Ramboll Group AS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stewart Technology Associates, Viking Systems Inc., Vision Robotics Corp., and Zebec Marine Consultant and Services etc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

AVL List GmbH - The company offers offshore structural analysis software such as AVL FIRE .

Bentley Systems Inc. - The company offers offshore structural analysis software such as OpenWindPower, SACS, and MAXSURF.

BMT Group Ltd. - The company offers offshore structural analysis software to measure, monitor, report and optimise mining operations in real-time.

Dlubal Software Inc. - The company offers offshore structural analysis software such as RFEM and RSTAB.

DNV Group AS - The company offers offshore structural analysis software such as digital twin.

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand from the oil and gas industry is driving the growth of the offshore structural analysis software market. However, factors such as lack of workers with digital skills may challenge the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the offshore structural analysis software market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is classified into oil and gas, maritime, power generation, and government and defense. The oil and gas segment will contribute the largest share of the market. The enhanced benefits of offshore structure analysis software, such as design compliance, safety standards and virtual assets creation, and improved offshore workforce collaboration in the oil and gas segment are expected to spur its adoption in this segment during the forecast years.

will contribute the largest share of the market. The enhanced benefits of offshore structure analysis software, such as design compliance, safety standards and virtual assets creation, and improved offshore workforce collaboration in the oil and gas segment are expected to spur its adoption in this segment during the forecast years. By geography, the market is classified as North America , Middle East and Africa , Europe , APAC, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market. The presence of major vendors in this region and the technological advances in the offshore projects will drive the offshore structural analysis software market growth in North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the offshore structural analysis software market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Learn about the contribution of each segment of the offshore structural analysis software market. View Our Free Sample Report Now

Offshore Structural Analysis Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 483.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.7 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AVL List GmbH, Bentley Systems Inc., BMT Group Ltd., Dlubal Software Inc., DNV Group AS, Dogtooth Technologies Ltd., Energid Technologies Corp., FFRobotics, Harvest CROO Robotics LLC, Iron Ox Inc., John Wood Group PLC, Metomotion, Panasonic Corp., Ramboll Group AS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stewart Technology Associates, Viking Systems Inc., Vision Robotics Corp., and Zebec Marine Consultant and Services Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Maritime - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Power generation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Government and defence - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AVL List GmbH

10.4 Bentley Systems Inc.

10.5 BMT Group Ltd.

10.6 Dlubal Software Inc.

10.7 DNV Group AS

10.8 John Wood Group PLC

10.9 Ramboll Group AS

10.10 Stewart Technology Associates

10.11 Viking Systems Inc.

10.12 Zebec Marine Consultant and Services

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

