Offshore Supply Vessel Market size to record USD 6.00 billion growth from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for high-capacity and liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled OSVs is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global offshore supply vessel market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.00 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 4.42% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Supply Vessel Market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Type (AHTS, PSV, FSIV, MPSV, and Others) and End-user (Offshore oil, gas, and Offshore wind) Key Companies Covered AP Moller Maersk AS, Bass Marine Pty Ltd., BOURBON Maritime, Damen Shipyards Group, DP World, Edison Chouest Offshore Co., Harren Shipping Services GmbH and Co. KG, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Havila Shipping ASA, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc., Island Offshore Management AS, Nam Cheong Ltd., SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc., Solstad Offshore ASA, Tidewater Inc., Van Aalst Group, Vroon BV, Wartsila Corp., Qatar Navigation QPSC, and Siem Offshore Inc. Regions Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Increasing demand for high-capacity and liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fueled OSVs

The market for big ships is booming lately. People want vessels that can carry lots of stuff efficiently. These ships have powerful engines, big decks, and use liquefied natural gas (LNG) instead of diesel. LNG is cheaper and better for the environment. It cuts CO2 emissions by 25%-30% compared to diesel.



But LNG engines aren't as strong, so these ships might not be as easy to steer. Still, using LNG saves money in the long run. It's cheaper and more fuel-efficient than other options. That's why big shipping companies are making more LNG-powered ships. One example is the CREOLE SPIRI by Tekay. So, with more demand for big, LNG-powered ships, the market for offshore supply vessels is growing.

Major Challenges:

Rise in operational costs of OSVs

The global offshore supply vessel (OSV) market faces significant challenges due to the substantial capital investment and infrastructure needed for fleet construction and maintenance. Maintenance, including engine upkeep, crew expenses, and regular repairs, is costly. External funding often leads to debt, while operational risks such as technical and mechanical failures, adverse weather, piracy, and collisions add to maintenance expenses and threaten crew safety.



OSV efficiency declines over time, with over 50% of the fleet aged over 20 years, increasing maintenance costs and operational failures. Depreciation further reduces profit margins. Consequently, rising operational costs are expected to impede market growth.

Segmentation Overview

Type 1.1 AHTS

1.2 PSV

1.3 FSIV

1.4 MPSV

1.5 Others End-user 2.1 Offshore oil

2.2 gas

2.3 Offshore wind Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 AHTS- The AHTS segment is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. AHTS vessels are naval ships utilized for towing and handling anchors for oil rigs, designed to withstand tough weather conditions. Valued at USD 9.14 billion in 2018, the AHTS segment is the largest within the industry. These vessels, larger than other OSVs, boast spacious docks for cranes and better resilience against harsh weather.

Their versatility extends to assisting rescue vessels and installing oil rigs in deep waters. With global oil prices on the rise, coupled with a preference for AHTS vessels due to their capabilities, the segment is poised for expansion. This preference stems from their ability to handle challenging conditions effectively, making them the preferred choice over other OSVs. Consequently, the global market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for AHTS vessels.

Analyst Review

In the booming offshore supply vessel market, companies are focusing on maintaining drilling rigs, production facilities, and offshore exploration equipment efficiently. With offshore reserves becoming increasingly vital, energy resources need careful management. Cargo handling and loading/unloading systems ensure smooth operations, while fuel efficiency is a key concern. Aging fleet replacement is prioritized to enhance safety and productivity. Technologically advanced vessels like Anchor Handling Tug Supply Vessels, Platform Supply Vessels, and Multipurpose Support Vessels dominate the scene.

Standby & Rescue Vessels play a crucial role in emergency response. Seismic Vessels aid in shallow and deep-water exploration. Offshore wind energy projects are gaining traction, promoting clean energy initiatives. Offshore supply vessels cater to the specific needs of these projects, supporting operations efficiently. With a focus on efficiency, safety, and sustainability, the offshore supply vessel market continues to evolve to meet the demands of the industry.

Market Overview

The Offshore Supply Vessel Market encompasses various vital services and assets crucial for offshore operations. From maintenance services to fuel efficiency, these vessels play a pivotal role. They support drilling rigs and production facilities while handling cargo and loading/unloading systems efficiently. With a focus on offshore exploration and reserves, the market demands technologically advanced vessels to replace aging fleets.

These vessels facilitate the transportation of energy resources, ensuring seamless operations in the challenging offshore environment. As the industry evolves, there's a growing need for vessels equipped with advanced technologies to meet the demands of modern offshore projects. The market thrives on providing reliable and efficient solutions to support offshore activities effectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

AHTS



PSV



FSIV



MPSV



Others

End-user

Offshore Oil



Gas



Offshore Wind

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

