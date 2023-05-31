Offshore Support Vessel Market size is set to grow by USD 525.58 million from 2022 to 2027; Rise in global demand for oil and natural gas to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global offshore support vessel market size is estimated to grow by USD 525.58 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.41%, however, the growth momentum will progress during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 53% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The region's shale revolution causes oil prices to plummet, however, a modest rise has led the region to resume deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas projects in the Gulf of Mexico. This encourages chartering of offshore supply vessels in the region. This dominated the focused regional market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Hence, such factors drive regional growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Offshore Support Vessel Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (oil and gas and offshore wind), product (AHTS, PSV, MPSV, FSIV, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the oil and gas segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the shift of the oil and gas business from land-based activities to locations such as deep water areas, away from end-users. Furthermore, the growing demand for liquid fuels is attributed to increasing demand from developing countries in Asia such as China and India . For instance, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Ltd. in India in February 2023 will invest approximately USD 2 billion over the next two to three years to conduct offshore exploration in 103 wells. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Offshore Support Vessel Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

One of the key factors that drive the global offshore support vessel market growth is the rise in global demand for oil and natural gas.

Even though the costs involved in the production of oil and gas from offshore locations are higher than that of onshore locations, the proven reserves in offshore wells are far higher when compared to onshore wells.

Such vast reserves are expected to attract upstream companies to exploit and produce oil and gas.

Hence, with the rise in fuel consumption from developing economies such as China and India , the demand for natural gas is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Reduction in cost of offshore E&P activities is one of the emerging offshore support vessel market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

The global price of crude oil has been gradually increasing. It is expected to average USD 74 /bbl in 2022.

/bbl in 2022. Furthermore, the biggest factor that bodes well for offshore E&P activities and the demand for new offshore support vessels is technological and managerial initiatives taken by oil E&P companies that have decreased the cost of offshore exploration, drilling, and production.

Hence, this trend is likely to positively impact the demand for offshore support vessels during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

One of the key challenges hindering the global offshore support vessel market growth is the environmental concerns associated with offshore E&P activities.

Owing to the pollution of air and water by the accidental release of toxic chemicals and global warming due to large emissions of greenhouse gases such as methane.

Additionally, produced water accounts for about one-fifth of the waste generated during the process, in offshore drilling.

Moreover, offshore exploration activities also involve the firing of air guns, which sends a strong shock across the seabed and can damage the hearing ability of marine animals.

Hence, such factors are expected to limit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Offshore Support Vessel Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the offshore support vessel market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the offshore support vessel market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the offshore support vessel market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore support vessel market vendors

Offshore Support Vessel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 525.58 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 53% Key countries US, Canada, United Arab Emirates, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, BOURBON Corp, China National Offshore Oil Corp., COSCO Shipping Co. Ltd., Damen Shipyards Group, DP World, Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc., Edison Chouest Offshore Co., Fincantieri Spa, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc., John Swire and Sons Ltd., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Nam Cheong Ltd., Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd., Siem Offshore Inc., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Solstad Offshore ASA, Tidewater Inc., and Zamil Offshore Services Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

