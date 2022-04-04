Offshore Support Vessel Market to Grow by USD 443.04 mn | Rise in Global Demand for Oil and Natural Gas to Drive Growth | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Offshore Support Vessel Market Analysis Report by Product (AHTS, PSV, MPSV, FSIV, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. View Our Report Snapshot

Driver and Trend

The rise in global demand for oil and natural gas is one of the key trends in the global offshore support vessel market growth. According to the EIA, global oil consumption is projected to reach 104.1 mb/d by 2026. This will represent a rise of 4.4 mb/d when compared to 2019 levels. The demand for oil will continue to grow till 2040, and the use of natural gas will rise by 45% by the same year, with a high scope for expansion in the power sector. The costs involved in the production of oil and gas from offshore locations are higher than that of onshore locations. However, the proven reserves in offshore wells are higher when compared to onshore wells. These reserves are expected to attract upstream companies to exploit and produce oil and gas. In addition, with the increase in fuel consumption from developing economies such as China and India, the demand for natural gas is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Reduction in cost of offshore E and P activities is one of the trends in the market. The global price of crude oil has been increasing gradually and is expected to average USD 74/bbl in 2022. This increase is not yet significant enough to revive investments in global offshore drilling projects to pre-2020 levels. However, it is sufficient to cause a moderate increase in the global count of active offshore rigs. Technological and managerial initiatives taken by oil E&P companies that have decreased the cost of offshore exploration, drilling, and production are supporting the market. For instance, Shell's Vito, a deep-water development project in the US Gulf of Mexico has a break-even price of less than USD 35 per barrel. This was achieved by reducing the cost of production by almost 70%.

Major Offshore Support Vessel Companies:

BOURBON Corp.

China Oilfield Services Ltd.

CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd.

Damen Shipyards Group

Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc.

Edison Chouest Offshore Co.

Fincantieri Spa

Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd.

A.P. Moller - Maersk AS

Nam Cheong Dockyard SDN BHD

P and O Maritime Logistics

Siem Offshore Inc.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Solstad Offshore ASA

John Swire and Sons Ltd.

and Sons Ltd. Tidewater Inc.

Zamil Offshore Services Co.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Offshore Support Vessel Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

AHTS - size and forecast 2021-2026

PSV - size and forecast 2021-2026

MPSV - size and forecast 2021-2026

FSIV - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Offshore Support Vessel Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Offshore Support Vessel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 443.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.59 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, United Arab Emirates, China, Norway, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BOURBON Corp., China Oilfield Services Ltd., CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd., Damen Shipyards Group, Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc., Edison Chouest Offshore Co., Fincantieri Spa, Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc., Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, Nam Cheong Dockyard SDN BHD, P and O Maritime Logistics, Siem Offshore Inc., Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Solstad Offshore ASA, John Swire and Sons Ltd., Tidewater Inc., Zamil Offshore Services Co., and Reliance Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 AHTS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on AHTS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on AHTS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on AHTS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on AHTS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 PSV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on PSV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on PSV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on PSV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on PSV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 MPSV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on MPSV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on MPSV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on MPSV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on MPSV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 FSIV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on FSIV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on FSIV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on FSIV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on FSIV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on United Arab Emirates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 A.P. Moller - Maersk AS

Exhibit 101: A.P. Moller - Maersk AS - Overview



Exhibit 102: A.P. Moller - Maersk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 103: A.P. Moller - Maersk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: A.P. Moller - Maersk AS - Segment focus

10.4 BOURBON Corp.

Exhibit 105: BOURBON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: BOURBON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: BOURBON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: BOURBON Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 China Oilfield Services Ltd.

Exhibit 109: China Oilfield Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: China Oilfield Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 111: China Oilfield Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: China Oilfield Services Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd.

Exhibit 113: CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: CIMC Raffles Offshore Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Damen Shipyards Group

Exhibit 116: Damen Shipyards Group - Overview



Exhibit 117: Damen Shipyards Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Damen Shipyards Group - Key news



Exhibit 119: Damen Shipyards Group - Key offerings

10.8 Edison Chouest Offshore Co.

Exhibit 120: Edison Chouest Offshore Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Edison Chouest Offshore Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Edison Chouest Offshore Co. - Key offerings

10.9 Fincantieri Spa

Exhibit 123: Fincantieri Spa - Overview



Exhibit 124: Fincantieri Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Fincantieri Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Fincantieri Spa - Segment focus

10.10 Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC

Exhibit 127: Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Harvey Gulf International Marine LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Nam Cheong Dockyard SDN BHD

Exhibit 130: Nam Cheong Dockyard SDN BHD - Overview



Exhibit 131: Nam Cheong Dockyard SDN BHD - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Nam Cheong Dockyard SDN BHD - Key offerings

10.12 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 137: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 138: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 139: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 140: Research methodology



Exhibit 141: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 142: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 143: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

