Offshore Wind Advocates Prevail in Win for New Jerseyans

News provided by

American Clean Power Association

08 Nov, 2023, 16:02 ET

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Clean Power Association (ACP) released the following statement from ACP Director of Eastern State Affairs Moira Cyphers regarding the recent state elections in New Jersey: 

"Last night was a win for offshore wind advocates. Champions of offshore wind development prevailed in highly competitive races across New Jersey—including South Jersey and the Shore. In a year where misinformation and coordinated attacks on offshore wind dominated the news, this is a victory for New Jerseyans and their economic and clean energy future. Impressive turnout for candidates who support offshore wind development tells us what we already knew: the majority of New Jersey voters favor offshore wind development and the critical health, environmental, and energy security benefits it will bring to the Garden State.

"Governor Murphy and the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities are set to announce a new round of offshore wind projects before the end of the year. This strong leadership at every level of government in New Jersey will create thousands of new union jobs and keep New Jersey a clean energy leader. We are committed to working with all stakeholders and communities—in spite of recent setbacks—to help achieve the state's bold clean energy goals."

About ACP: The American Clean Power Association (ACP) is the leading voice of today's multi-tech clean energy industry, representing over 800 energy storage, wind, utility-scale solar, clean hydrogen and transmission companies. ACP is committed to meeting America's national security, economic and climate goals with fast-growing, low-cost, and reliable domestic power.

SOURCE American Clean Power Association

