Offshore Wind Power Market: 53% of Growth to Originate from Europe, Monopile Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

Offshore Wind Power Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the offshore wind power market by Type (monopile, jacket, and others) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment - The offshore wind power market share growth by the monopile segment will be significant for revenue generation. Owing to the advantages of monopile structures, technological advances, and the rapid deployment of monopile structures across the world due to the presence of prominent vendors with requisite technological expertise, the global offshore wind power market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Offshore Wind Power Market: Major Driver

The key factor driving growth in the offshore wind power market is the rise in global energy demand.

This growth in electricity demand is being propelled by emerging economies such as India and China . The global population is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Hence, with the growth of the population and the resulted increase in economic activities, electricity demand is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as the electrification of the heat and transportation sectors, the growth in the number of electronically connected devices, and the digitalization of modern economies have been encouraging the electrification of global energy systems. The growth in energy demand, coupled with the government initiatives to increase the adoption of clean energy technologies, is expected to augment the growth of the global offshore wind power market during the forecast period

Offshore Wind Power Market: Major Challenges

The competition from alternative energy sources will be a major challenge for the offshore wind power market during the forecast period.

Despite the rapid growth in the adoption of renewable energy sources such as offshore wind power generation, the use of fossil fuels such as oil, coal, and natural gas still accounts for a substantial portion of the global energy mix. Many countries prefer using fossil fuels rather than renewable energy sources due to the abundance of fossil fuels. The cost of establishing a renewable energy farm for producing power is substantially high, and the power output from renewable energy sources is not on a par with that from fossil fuels. Hence, the preference for non-renewable energy sources is high in the market. Power generation using coal (conventional as well as clean coal technologies) and natural gas accounts for a significant portion of the global energy mix, which is expected to hinder the growth of the global offshore wind power market.

Offshore Wind Power Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 20.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.76 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 53% Key consumer countries UK, Germany, Belgium, US, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk GmbH & Co. KG, General Electric Co., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., MHI Vestas Offshore Wind AS, Nexans SA, Nordex SE, Senvion SA, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, and Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Monopile - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Jacket - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

Erndtebrücker Eisenwerk GmbH & Co. KG

General Electric Co.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind AS

Nexans SA

Nordex SE

Senvion SA

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

List of abbreviations

