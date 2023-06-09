Offshore Wind Power Market size to grow by USD USD 30,744.65 million from 2022 to 2027, Europe to account for 53% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global offshore wind power market size is estimated to grow by USD 30,744.65 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.59% during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to account for 53% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The UK registered the highest share of offshore wind installations, followed by Germany, in this region. But since the prices of international offshore wind power have reduced by more than 50%, the auctions for offshore wind power are expected to resume, and tariffs are anticipated to reduce to around USD 0.18 per kW in the upcoming projects. Factors such as the rapid deployment of renewable energy sources in the region, the technological developments reducing the cost per unit of offshore wind power, and the government initiatives to boost the efficiency of offshore wind farms are expected to support the growth of the market in Europe during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Wind Power Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Offshore Wind Power Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (monopile, jacket, and others), product type (fixed structure and floating structure), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the monopile segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. This segment is made up of a cylindrical steel tube and has a relatively simple design wherein the tower is supported by the monopile either directly or through a transition piece. The monopile runs down into the seabed, and its penetration can be adjusted based on the seabed and environmental conditions. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Offshore Wind Power Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rise in global energy demand is a major factor that drives global offshore wind power market growth. The global economy grew at a rate of 6.0% in 2021, as compared to 2020. Owing to robust economic growth, there was strong growth in the global energy demand. Resultantly, in 2021, the global energy demand grew by 4.6% compared with 2020. This growth was mainly propelled by countries such as China, the US, and India, which accounted for nearly 70% of this growth. Thus, due to the growth of the population and the resulting increase in economic activities, electricity demand is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising popularity of clean energy technologies is an emerging trend in the global offshore wind power market. Due to the rapid growth in the global demand for electricity and the extensive use of fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas to fulfill the demand. There has been substantial growth in global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions resulting from fuel combustion. Furthermore, electricity and heat generation have been the largest sources of CO2 emissions and accounted for more than 42% of the global CO2 emissions in 2022. Moreover, wind and solar power registered a double-digit growth rate in 2021, mainly propelled by China, Europe, and the US. Hence, such trends boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The competition from alternative energy sources is a major challenge hindering the global offshore wind power market growth. In spite of the rapid growth in the adoption of renewable energy sources such as offshore wind power generation, the use of fossil fuels such as oil, coal, and natural gas still accounts for a substantial portion of the global energy mix. Furthermore, clean coal technologies such as supercritical and ultra-supercritical coal-fired power plants have been further boosting the operations and sustenance of coal-fired power plants. Additionally, various countries prefer using fossil fuels rather than renewable energy sources due to the abundance of fossil fuels. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Offshore Wind Power Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the offshore wind power market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the offshore wind power market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the offshore wind power market across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of offshore wind power market vendors

Offshore Wind Power Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.59% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30,744.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.14 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 53% Key countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, and Belgium, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled CAPE Holland BV, China Steel Corp., Dongfang Electric Corp., Doosan Corp., Erndtebcker Eisenwerk GmbH and Co KG, General Electric Co., Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., JDR Cable Systems Ltd., Lamprell Plc, Nexans SA, NKT AS, Nordex SE, Senvion Wind Technology Pvt. Ltd., Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA, Sinovel Wind Group Co. Ltd., Verdict Media Limited, Vestas Wind Systems AS, Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co. Ltd., and Prysmian Spa Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

