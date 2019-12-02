Offshoring Opportunities

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is limited to specific countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Ukraine, Poland, Belarus, Bulgaria, Romania, China, India, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Philippines. Also, findings focus on specific industries such as IT and ITES, BPO, Medical, Human Resource and Finance while gathering data for availability of skilled workforce and average salary at every level in these industries.



Report Includes:

- 78 tables

- A conceptual study of offshoring services as an evolutionary business model, and growing opportunities thereby

- Insight into the export-oriented foreign direct investment (FDI) projects related to offshored services

- Introduction of key international sensible policies fostering competitiveness in the service offshoring market

- Comparative advantages of the contracting environment as a driving factor of rise of service offshoring



Summary:

Among all countries, Singapore represents the best destination for establishing a new business center or office due to the availability of skilled workforce and very supportive government policies.However, the country's infrastructure maintenance and the workforce salary levels are both high.



Other countries that have emerging economies, such as India, Philippines, Poland, Malaysia and Romania, may offer better opportunities due to their high GDP growth rate, low-salaried skilled workforce and favorable government support.



Asia-Pacific region is anticipated as the best region for offshore opportunity because of its large Englishspeaking population, low employee salary, easy availability of skilled IT professionals and thriving number of business cities such as Bangalore, NCR, Hyderabad, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and others.



Reasons for Doing This Study

The rising trend of globalization continues to yield new business opportunities, specifically in emerging economies.This market study is designed to help business organizations make informed decisions for extending their business services overseas to achieve cost efficiency and viable workforce.



The report provides expert insights based on country specific data that empowers C-level executives to make knowledge-based evaluations and decisions about offshore opportunities.



