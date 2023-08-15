OFFSITE LAUNCHES "AIRBNB FOR TEAM RETREATS" TO RECONNECT REMOTE AND HYBRID COMPANIES

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Offsite, the leading provider in team retreat planning services for remote and hybrid teams, today announced the launch of their first publicly-available software product, a curated marketplace that saves companies time, money, and stress planning offsites.

Through Offsite's Airbnb-style marketplace, users can now create an account, search across hundreds of curated team retreat venues, and submit requests for room blocks, meeting space, and more with a few clicks.

Within 24-48 hours, users will then receive proposals from their chosen venues with an average discount of 20%, simplifying the end-to-end offsite planning experience for companies planning team retreats and hotel vendors alike.

Since launching about two years ago, Offsite has planned hundreds of team retreats in over 17 countries for clients ranging from hospitals to hedge funds, focused primarily on supporting startups such as LinkSquares, Airbyte, Metabase, 15Five, mParticle, Flex, and Rattle, as well as communities like Hampton, YPO, and LifeLabs Learning, and venture capital firms such as Greylock.

Offsite has saved their clients over $1,000,000 to-date on offsite venues and other budget items around team retreat planning, a figure they anticipate will grow exponentially with the launch of their marketplace. At the time of publication, Offsite is already trending as one of the top new tech products of the day on Product Hunt, the popular discovery platform for new platforms, websites, and software applications.

"Offsites and team retreats are an increasingly crucial part of every company's strategy around increasing employee engagement, retention, and alignment," said Jared Kleinert, Founder and CEO of Offsite.

"With the launch of our marketplace, we hope to help thousands of companies save time and money while planning higher ROI offsites at inspiring venues around the world, much like we have with our beta users over the past few months."

Offsite has partnered with boutique hospitality brands like The Standard, Ace Hotels, Palisociety, Bunkhouse, Arlo Hotels, SLS, Belmond, and Placemakr as well as unique venue providers like Getaway, AutoCamp, and Wander to provide remote and hybrid teams planning offsites with a curated selection of offsite venues around the world.

These properties are vetted for things like quality of meeting space, guest capacity, selection of activities either on-site or within a short distance of the property, and overall guest experience.

Offsite has entered into agreements with these hotels to offer exclusive rates to their users, typically resulting in 20%-40% off some of the biggest budget line items for a team retreat such as room blocks, meeting spaces, and food and beverage. Through the marketplace, event organizers can now consolidate weeks of venue searching into a few clicks.

Offsite also continues to provide end-to-end planning services supporting clients with everything from flight-booking to venue selection, negotiating, and contracting, agenda creation, budget management, procuring travel visas, making restaurant reservations, and managing vendors such as activity providers, photographers, videographers, outside speakers and facilitators, ground transportation providers, and event production staff.

To learn more, please visit offsite.com.

