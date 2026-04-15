Offtrack Launches 'DJ as a Service' API to License AI-Powered Mixing to Every Music Platform

The Smart Mix® technology behind Offtrack is now available to developers, giving any music platform the power to deliver a DJ quality listening experience.

MONTREAL, Apr. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Offtrack, the AI-powered DJ app for everyday listeners announced the launch of its Smart Mix® developer API today. With 850,000 installs worldwide and 80 million songs mixed across iOS and Android, Offtrack is now bringing that expertise directly to companies by licensing their proprietary Smart Mix® technology.

Instead of playing randomly shuffled songs with gaps in between, Smart Mix® enables platforms to keep the music flowing with seamless mixing, reducing user skips and creating a more engaging experience .

"Playlists are boring and your experience is interrupted every time you skip a song," said Zeyu Li, founder & CEO of Offtrack. "Smart Mix® fixes that. Now we're making it available to any music platform that wants to deliver a seamlessly mixed listening experience."

What the Smart Mix® API Does

By licensing Smart Mix® technology, partners can:

Shorten songs to their most engaging parts

Create seamless transitions between tracks

Order a playlist for optimal flow (coming soon)

The result is an experience akin to a live DJ set than a playlist, powered by AI.

Seamless Integration

Offtrack's mixing engine has already been proven at scale through its partnership with Anghami, the leading Middle Eastern music service with 120 million registered users.

The developer API is designed for rapid integration across industries, including:

Streaming platforms looking to increase engagement

Radio and media companies modernizing their listening experience

Retail and hospitality brands enhancing their audio experiences

Fitness programs that require uninterrupted, high energy music

"The opportunity here is massive," said Boris But, cofounder & CMO of Offtrack. "Platforms that invest in their listening experience see real results: higher engagement and lower churn. Offtrack makes that possible without the years of R&D it would otherwise require."

For teams looking to go further, Offtrack works directly with partners to build customized audio experiences based on their needs.

About Offtrack

Founded in 2018, Offtrack is an AI-powered DJ company that makes seamless music mixing accessible to everyone.

Smart Mix® Developer API: https://developer.offtrack.com/

Enterprise licensing inquiries: [email protected]

More information: https://www.offtrack.com

Download Offtrack:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1477282813

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.offtrack.app

Web App:https://webapp.offtrack.com/

SOURCE Offtrack