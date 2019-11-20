Ofinno Recognized as Top Northern Virginia Tech Company

RESTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ofinno, LLC, an innovator of wireless communications technologies, announced that it was recognized as a 2019 NVTC Tech 100 honoree

Each year the Northern Virginia Technology Council acknowledges the top 100 technology companies that have demonstrated dedication, vision and innovation within the region's technology industry. "With a unique vision and dedication to industry innovation, Ofinno stands out as a leader in the region and beyond. We're excited to announce Ofinno as an NVTC Tech 100 honoree," stated Bobbie Kilberg, President and CEO, Northern Virginia Technology Council.

"Ofinno is proud to be one of the companies pioneering the rapidly growing technological landscape in Northern Virginia. We do this with a team comprised of PhDs using a streamlined patent creation process with an impressive utilization rate of our inventions in the industry," said Esmael Dinan, Founder and CEO of Ofinno Technologies. "Ofinno specializes in augmenting existing companies' research and development activities, allowing new entrants to bring their products into the marketplace."

About Ofinno, LLC

Ofinno, LLC, is a research and development lab based in Northern Virginia, that specializes in inventing and patenting future technologies. Ofinno's researchers create technologies that address some of the most important issues faced by wireless device users and the carriers that serve them. Ofinno's inventions have an impressive utilization rate. Ofinno's research involves technologies such as 5G Radio and Core networks, IoT,

V2X, and ultra-reliable low latency communications. Our innovators not only create the technologies, they oversee the entire process from design to the time the technology is sold. For more information about Ofinno, please visit www.ofinno.com .

Contact: Michelle Betoni, 571-523-1465, mbetoni@ofinno.com

SOURCE Ofinno, LLC

Related Links

https://www.ofinno.com

