Ofinno Wins Gold as the Most Innovative Company of the Year

RESTON, Va., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ofinno, LLC announced that it was the sole gold winner in the Most Innovative Company of the Year – Small category by Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.

"Reading the latest batch of Best in Biz Awards entries is pure inspiration," said Dale Dauten, King Features Syndicate, having judged eight of the last nine Best in Biz Awards competitions. "You can feel the energy, the heat of new stars being born, and it makes you want to go out and try something new."

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards' entrants have spanned the spectrum, from the most innovative local companies and start-ups to some of the most recognizable global brands. With more than 700 entries, the 9th annual program attracted a record number of entries from an impressive array of public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada.

"Ofinno is extremely honored to be recognized as the Most Innovative Company of the Year by such a prestigious award program. Our unique invention process, implemented by our talented staff of researchers, has enabled us to develop cutting-edge solutions for the most complex wireless communication issues," said Esmael Dinan, Founder and CEO of Ofinno, LLC. "We will continue to strive to be the most innovative company year over year."

Each year, winners in Best in Biz Awards are determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America. Combining top editors' and reporters' unparalleled expertise and experience and further enhanced by the breadth and variety of outlets represented on the panel, Best in Biz Awards is uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of entries.

About Ofinno, LLC

Ofinno, LLC, is a research and development lab based in Northern Virginia, that specializes in inventing and patenting future technologies. Ofinno's researchers create technologies that address some of the most important issues faced by wireless device users and the carriers that serve them. Ofinno's inventions have an impressive utilization rate. Ofinno's research involves technologies such as 5G Radio and Core networks, IoT, V2X, and ultra-reliable low latency communications. Our innovators not only create the technologies, they oversee the entire process from the design to the time the technology is sold. For more information about Ofinno, please visit www.ofinno.com .

