OFRA Collaborates With NikkieTutorials On New Highlighters

Carine Trezza, OFRA Communications and Partnership Director, worked closely with Nikkie on the launch:



This collaboration has been the most fun to work on. Nikkie's creativity, her out of the boundaries style, really is portrayed in these highlighters. We are excited to launch Electro Glaze; what Nikkie imagined fueled us and helped to create one of our most awe-inspiring and unique highlighters to date.

Available in two shades, the Electro Glaze collection is a glow for all skin tones. Space Baby, the blue-to-lilac shifter, goes on to skin like an icy glaze. Cloud 9, the pink-to-peach shade, is an everyday heavenly glow. Like all OFRA highlighters, Electro Glaze delivers luminosity in a liquid-to-baked powder that diffuses into the skin and outshines the rest.

Using a fan, or face detailing brush, apply to the high points of the face to give the appearance of more lifted features and a glowing, radiant complexion.

Available August 21, 2018 at 1pm EDT on www.ofracosmetics.com.

All OFRA Cosmetics' products are made to order, including the Electroglaze Collection, and are 100% vegan. No animal testing is done at the OFRA Cosmetic Laboratories. The company prides itself on being cruelty-free and committed members of both PETA and Leaping Bunny.

Electro Glaze Collection

Special Edition Box

MSRP: $75

20g

Cloud 9

MSRP: $35

10g

Space Baby

MSRP: $35

10g

About OFRA Cosmetics:

Founded in 1994, OFRA Cosmetics Laboratories are leading innovators within the beauty industry. Cutting-edge products are manufactured using natural ingredients, such as plant, marine and vegetable extracts, Vitamin C, and organic compounds. While swooned over by celebrities and industry professionals, OFRA is an accessible, affordable brand for every level of beauty consumer. For more information visit http://www.ofracosmetics.com/

