OFRA Launches All-New Skin Care Collab with YouTuber Talia Mar

The London Collection is a 3-step plan that can be used all together or as part of your skin care routine. With Vitamin C as the mainstay in all three of the products, these potions will help boost your skin's radiance from step one. Whether you are royal-tea or not, treat your fine lines and pesky dark spots while eliminating texture and hydrating your skin back to life with these fragrance-free formulas.

Good for all skin types.

West End Micellar Water $22

Use this brilliant one-step cleansing water with a dose of Vitamin C to take off the day without stripping your skin of its natural Ph.

Tea & Biscuits C-Scrub $29

Whether you do this scrub in the morning or paired with your afternoon tea time your skin will feel refreshed and recharged.

Royalty Vitamin C Moisturizer $29

Bow down to the velvety texture and super hydration of this Vitamin C moisturizer.

The Full English $59

All together now. You can have it all in this bundled set of all 3 of Talia Mar's skin care collection. Ace.

Carine Trezza, OFRA Communications and Partnership Director, has worked with Talia throughout her relationship with OFRA:



Talia has been an OFRA advocate for a long time, and her spirited personality really caught my attention from early in her YouTube career. That's why we started working with her way back, she felt genuine and approachable just like our brand and our audience. We feel really lucky to have been part of her journey and to now be collaborating with her is part of that.

Available May 28, 2019 at 1PM EDT on ofracosmetics.com.

Also available now from the OFRA x Talia Mar London Collection:

Covent Garden Highlighter

MSRP: $35

10g

Soho Highlighter

MSRP: $35

10g

All OFRA Cosmetics' products are made to order, including the Talia Mar London Collection, and are 100% vegan. No animal testing is done at OFRA Cosmetics Laboratories. The company prides itself on being cruelty-free and committed members of both PETA and Leaping Bunny.

SOURCE OFRA Cosmetics

