OFS and Heraeus Comvance Announce the Acquisition of Manufacturing Draw Towers and Facility by Heraeus to Produce Telecommunication Fibers in Denmark to Supply the EMEA Market

NORCROSS, Ga. and HANAU, Germany, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OFS and Heraeus Comvance today announce that Heraeus Comvance has acquired part of the OFS Fitel Denmark ApS plant in Brøndby (near Copenhagen). Heraeus will manufacture standard optical telecommunication fibers based on a European value chain and will provide these fibers to the EMEA market. OFS will continue providing its customers outside of EMEA as well as its cable factories a full range of fiber types from world-class draw towers in the US. OFS will also continue to produce and market specialty fiber in Brøndby, Denmark for the global market, and Furukawa Electric, OFS' parent company, will continue serving the global market with a full portfolio of telecommunication fibers from state-of-the-art draw towers in Japan.

OFS is a world-leading designer, manufacturer, and provider of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, network solutions, and specialty fiber optic products. Heraeus Comvance is a leading global quartz glass manufacturer for fiber optics applications.

"The OFS focus at its Denmark site remains the production of world-class, unsurpassed attenuation sub-sea fibers and other specialty communications fibers," explains Holly Hulse, President and CEO of OFS. "The divesture of telecommunications equipment and manufacturing space will not adversely impact OFS' production and supply of specialty fibers and is in line with the company's strategy for long-term growth and profitability."

"Heraeus Comvance is one of the largest manufacturers of synthetic quartz glass which will remain our main business focus globally. To cater specifically to the EMEA market, we have now taken the next step along the value chain with the production of bend insensitive and standard optical fibers at our facility in Denmark. They will be made in the European Union from glass to fiber. With this engagement we will better serve our global glass customers," explains Dr. Jan Vydra, President of Heraeus Comvance.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading innovator, manufacturer and provider of infrastructure solutions for communication networks and specialty fiber optic products. Our Furukawa Solutions brand is creating future-ready and sustainable solutions for customers in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial networking, sensing, aerospace, defense, and energy. OFS is guiding light for a better life through the limitless possibilities of fiber optics.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in several countries worldwide. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

Please visit www.ofsoptics.com/.

About Heraeus

The Heraeus Group is a broadly diversified and globally leading family-owned technology company, headquartered in Hanau, Germany. The company's roots go back to a family pharmacy started in 1660. Today, Heraeus bundles diverse activities in the Business Platforms Metals and Recycling, Health, Semiconductor and Electronics as well as Industrials. Customers benefit from innovative technologies and solutions based on broad materials expertise and technological leadership.

In the 2022 financial year, the FORTUNE Global 500 listed group generated revenues of €29.1 billion with approximately 17,200 employees in 40 countries. Heraeus is one of the top 10 family-owned companies in Germany and holds a leading position in its global markets.

About Heraeus Comvance

Heraeus Comvance is one of the world's leading quartz glass manufacturers for fiber optics in telecommunication and specialty applications. Heraeus Comvance has significantly contributed to the optical data transmission technology with its sites in Europe, North America and China. The product portfolio includes high purity fused silica tubes for core rod manufacturing, large RIC cylinders as cladding for telecom fibers, preform manufacturing services and optical fibers.

