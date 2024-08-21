OFS Expands Global Manufacturing Capabilities to Meet AI-Driven Demand for Ultra-High Fiber Count Cables in Hyperscale Markets

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ISE, Booth 410 -- OFS, a leading innovator in optical fiber solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its global manufacturing capabilities to better serve the hyperscale markets, driven by increasing demand for ultra-high fiber count (UHFC) cables. This strategic move underscores OFS' commitment to supporting the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and other data-intensive applications that require robust, high-capacity connectivity.

Since 2017, OFS has been a trusted partner in the hyperscale markets, delivering exceptional value through reliable and scalable fiber optic solutions including a comprehensive product portfolio that includes high-density, small form cable solutions ranging from 12 to 6,912 fibers, with rollable ribbon designs that are optimized for both Outside Plant (OSP) and Inside Plant (ISP) applications. These products are ideal for interconnecting hyperscale data centers and navigating congested urban shared duct systems where high fiber count demands are paramount. In addition, lower fiber count versions of these cables are increasingly used throughout middle mile, FTTH distribution and mobility networks.

"OFS' expansion in global manufacturing capabilities aligns with our long-term strategy to support the growing hyperscale and telecom sectors," said Eric Whitham, Senior Director of Global Cable and Fiber Product Line Management at OFS. "Our continued investment in innovation and manufacturing excellence helps ensure that we can meet the industry's evolving demands, delivering high-quality, reliable fiber optic solutions that enable the next generation of AI-driven applications. We're also prepared to meet the demand from the continued expansion of traditional middle mile, FTTH and mobility networks."

OFS proudly manufactures rollable ribbons and cables in the United States, available upon request compliant with BABAA requirements for BEAD, Middle Mile Grant (MMG), and other programs. OFS' global manufacturing base enables just-in-time delivery service, enhancing our ability to meet the dynamic needs of our customers in both domestic and international markets.

For more information about OFS's high-density fiber optic solutions and our expanded manufacturing capabilities, please visit our website at www.ofsoptics.com and ISE Booth #410.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading designer, manufacturer and provider of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, connectivity, fiber-to-the-subscriber (FTTx) and specialty fiber optic products. We put our development and manufacturing resources to work creating solutions for applications in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial networking, sensing, aerospace, defense, and energy. We provide reliable, cost-effective fiber optic solutions that help our customers meet the needs of consumers and businesses today and into the future.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in several countries worldwide. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

Please visit www.ofsoptics.com/.

SOURCE OFS