OFS Launches InvisiLight® EZ-Hide Behind-the-Wall Module

FTTH service providers or Passive Optical LAN designers often deploy compact Optical Network Terminals (ONTs) deep within subscribers' homes and offices to facilitate WiFi coverage, presenting both aesthetic and installation challenges. Tight spaces, corners, and architectural features can create barriers to fiber deployment inside many offices and living units. InvisiLight Solutions are designed to help overcome these specific challenges and as a result have been widely adopted by Tier 1/2/3 carriers and ISPs.

The original InvisiLight ILU Solution, launched in 2012, offered an innovative yet simple process to reach indoor ONTs by adhering a 0.9 mm diameter optical fiber into the crevices along ceilings and walls or moldings and walls. The InvisiLight EZ-Hide Behind-the-Wall Module uses an even smaller 0.6 mm optical fiber and installs with the same simple installation process and tools as the original. The compact EZ-Hide spool can dispense up to 40 meters of fiber as it is moved along the deployment path to the ONT location yet still fit inside a common behind the wall gang box.

OFS' EZ-Bend® fiber with its class leading 2.5 mm minimum bend radius is used in the InvisiLight EZ-Hide Module and all other InvisiLight Solutions to easily handle the many sharp corners typically encountered when conforming the fiber neatly to the building, with no concerns for bending loss.

Join us on March 9th at 11 am EST to learn more about the InvisiLight EZ-Hide Behind-the-Wall Module and the InvisiLight Solution portfolio by clicking here to register.

Since 2012, OFS has revolutionized the deployment of discrete and easily installable solutions for buildings and homes with its award winning InvisiLight Solutions.

To view these products and solutions or for more information, please visit us at the BICSI Winter Conference 2021.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading designer, manufacturer and provider of optical fiber, fiber optic cable, connectivity, fiber-to-the-subscriber (FTTx), and specialty fiber optic products. We put our development and manufacturing resources to work creating solutions for applications in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial automation, sensing, aerospace, defense, and energy. We provide reliable, cost-effective fiber optic solutions that help our customers meet the needs of consumers and businesses today and into the future.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in China, Denmark, Germany, Morocco, Russia, and the United States. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, a multi-billion dollar leader in optical communications.

For more information, please visit www.ofsoptics.com

SOURCE OFS

Related Links

http://www.ofsoptics.com

