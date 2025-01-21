OFS Redefines High-Power, Pulsed Fiber Laser Performance with TrueLase™ 30/400 Polarization-Maintaining Optical Fiber

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPIE Photonics West 2025, Booth #4505 -- OFS, a global leader in innovative fiber optic solutions, is excited to announce the launch of the TrueLase 30/400 Polarization-Maintaining Yb-Doped Gain Fiber. This advanced fiber is designed to meet the rigorous demands of high-power, pulsed laser applications, combining exceptional performance with long-term reliability.

Cutting-Edge Design for High-Power Applications

The new TrueLase PM 30/400 gain fiber is designed for single frequency lasers and pulsed applications requiring high pulse energy and kW average power. It offers simple splicing, high polarization extinction, and a diffraction-limited output. This fiber targets emerging applications like micromachining, high-performance LIDAR, and Quantum Computing.

Dr. Jeffrey W. Nicholson, Senior Engineering Manager at OFS, states "the unique, higher-order mode suppressing design of the new PM 30/400 Yb gain fiber enables pulse fiber amplifiers to provide an unprecedented combination of pulse energy and kilowatt average power with diffraction limited output."

