OFS Showcases TrueLase™ 22/400-915-3kW Optical Fiberat LASER World of PHOTONICS 2023

OFS

26 Jun, 2023

MUNICH, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LASER World of PHOTONICS, Hall A, Stand #326- OFS, a leading designer, manufacturer, and supplier of innovative fiber optic products is pleased to announce an improved performance TrueLase Yb 22/400-915-3kW, Ytterbium Doped Active Fiber. OFS will showcase the new fiber at LASER World of PHOTONICS, the world's leading photonics trade fair, being held at the Munich exhibition grounds from June 27 to 30, 2023.

The new TrueLase Yb 22/400-915-3kW double clad fiber was developed for high-efficiency, reliable, multi-kilowatt fiber lasers. Tests in a forward-pumped fiber laser operating at 3 kW output power showed no power reduction after several thousand hours required in industrial applications. 

The TrueLase fiber family uses TrueClad Low Index Polymer Coating, which has been specially developed for high reliability and performance. The production processes at OFS, which are designed for long lengths, guarantee consistently high quality with the lowest tolerances and cost efficiency. Thanks to its compatibility with numerous fibers and components available on the market, the TrueLase Yb 22/400-915-3kW fiber allows laser manufacturers to build their own multi-kW fiber laser cavity's. 

Phil Familletti, OFS Fiber Laser Product Manager, stated, "With the new TrueLase Yb 22/400-915-3kW double clad fiber, a user pumping using 915nm will be able to achieve over 3KW in a single fiber laser cavity." Mr. Familletti continued, "This is an exciting development and ideal tool for integrated high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers."

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading innovator, manufacturer, and provider of infrastructure solutions for communication networks and specialty fiber optic products. Our Furukawa Solutions brand is creating future-ready and sustainable solutions for customers in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial networking, sensing, aerospace, defense, and energy.  OFS is guiding light for a better life through the limitless possibilities of fiber optics.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in several countries worldwide. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

