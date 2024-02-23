OFS Unveils Build America, Buy America Act Compliant Optical Fiber Solutions for BEAD-Funded Networks

NORCROSS, Ga., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OFS, a global leader in optical fiber solutions, proudly announces the availability of Build America, Buy America Act (BABAA) compliant optical fiber, fiber optic cabling, and optical connectivity products.

Established under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Broadband Equity, Accessibility, and Deployment (BEAD) program includes $42.45 billion dedicated to expand high-speed internet access by financing infrastructure deployment and adoption programs in all 50 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. To qualify for BEAD funding, network builds must comply to BABAA standards. OFS offers an extensive range of BABAA compliant construction materials and manufactured products tailored to the specific needs of BEAD-funded projects.

Holly Hulse, CEO of OFS, explained, "We are pleased to offer optical fiber solutions that meet BABAA standards to do our part to bring high-speed internet to all Americans. The BEAD program will boost economic development by improving opportunities for Americans to access educational, health care, business, and entertainment opportunities enabled by high-speed fiber based internet services. OFS is proud to manufacture BABAA compliant products in its Georgia factories to preserve and expand high-tech employment opportunities in the state. Additionally, our experts are available to offer essential advice on designing and implementing world class American fiber optic networks that can help BEAD-funded rural broadband projects and communities thrive." 

OFS warmly welcomes all interested parties to reach out for further information and to schedule a free consultation. For inquiries, please visit https://www.ofsoptics.com/build-america-buy-america/.

About OFS

OFS is a world-leading innovator, manufacturer and provider of infrastructure solutions for communication networks and specialty fiber optic products. Our Furukawa Solutions brand is creating future-ready and sustainable solutions for customers in such areas as telecommunications, medicine, industrial networking, sensing, aerospace, defense, and energy. OFS is guiding light for a better life through the limitless possibilities of fiber optics.

Headquartered in Norcross (near Atlanta) Georgia, U.S.A., OFS is a global provider with facilities in several countries worldwide. OFS is part of Furukawa Electric Group, a multi-billion-dollar leader in optical communications.

