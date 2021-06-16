OFT Food Safety & Injury Lawyers File Lawsuit in Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Don Julio Mexican Restaurant

The Plaintiff in the Salmonella lawsuit became seriously ill with a Salmonella infection after eating at a Don Julio Mexican Restaurant in North Branch, Minnesota. After seeking medical attention and testing positive for Salmonella , public health officials interviewed him specifically about his dining at the Don Julio restaurant in North Branch, indicating that others have also been infected with Salmonella after dining there. The plaintiff is still sick and continues to test positive for the outbreak Salmonella strain. The suit names Don Julio, Inc., the company that owns and operates the restaurant, as the defendant. A copy of the complaint is available upon request.

OFT Salmonella Lawyer Brendan Flaherty says that the outbreak shows the risks of restaurant food poisoning remain as people return to in-person dining: "A restaurant Salmonella outbreak can be caused by unsafe food practices at the restaurant or by serving food or ingredients that was contaminated up the supply chain. But customers always have a right to safe food, and we intend to get to the bottom of this outbreak."

Ryan Osterholm, Food Safety Lawyer at OFT Law, says his client wants restaurants to bring a renewed focus to food safety. "For the past year, public health departments have been overwhelmed trying to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, which has likely left some food poisoning outbreaks unnoticed or unsolved. As life returns to normal, and people return to restaurants, it is critical that restaurants and their suppliers safely handle and prepare the food they serve to customers."

With over four decades of combined experience, the lawyers at OFT Law have recovered millions in compensation for food poisoning victims. OFT's team also includes attorney Lindsay Lien Rinholen, an experienced food safety lawyer.

