OFT Food Safety & Injury Lawyers Retained In Wisconsin E. Coli Outbreak

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OFT Food Safety & Injury Lawyers have been retained by multiple Wisconsin families in connection with a current E. coli outbreak . The clients, located in Southwest Wisconsin and the Milwaukee area, were diagnosed with Shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC) requiring hospitalization.

Although the source of the outbreak is currently unknown and still under investigation, leafy greens and other produce items have caused similar illnesses at an increasingly alarming rate, including a recent outbreak in Maryland linked to prepackaged salads. "We know that there has been a persistent E. coli problem in the fresh produce industry," attorney Brendan Flaherty said. "It is very possible we are seeing yet another produce-based E. coli outbreak."

OFT Law's team has years of experience representing clients sickened by contaminated food and includes attorney Lindsay Lien Rinholen, an experienced Wisconsin food safety lawyer. If you have been affected by this outbreak, contact OFT Law for a free consultation today. Call or text 888-828-7087 or email advice@oftlaw.com .

With over 4 decades of experience, the lawyers at OFT Law have recovered millions on behalf of food poisoning victims. The firm currently represents over 75 Wisconsin residents sickened in a 2018 foodborne illness outbreak linked to fresh-cut vegetables. Contact OFT Law for an experienced and trusted team of food safety lawyers.

