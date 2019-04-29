Ofuna Chuo Hospital Delivers First Varian Halcyon System Treatments in Japan

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced Ofuna Chuo Hospital, Kamakura City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan is the first clinic in the country to begin treating cancer patients using the Halcyon™ radiotherapy system. The Halcyon system simplifies and enhances virtually every aspect of image-guided volumetric intensity-modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), including improved patient comfort and shortening the time from installation to first-treatment without sacrificing quality.

The system features a streamlined workflow that only requires nine steps from the start to the end of treatment compared to up to more than 30 steps with older technologies. To assist in the reduction of time and construction costs from installation to first patient treatment, Halcyon offers expedited commissioning, requires less shielding than traditional systems, can fit in the majority of existing small vaults, and can be installed in two weeks or less.

Halcyon features a 100cm gantry opening, which is larger than those on standard CT machines. As part of its human-centered, user-friendly design, large touchscreens are installed on both sides of the machine to assist in easy patient set-up. For increased patient comfort, Halcyon is up to 2x quieter than other systems, has a low couch height for easy patient access, and soft indirect ambient lighting in the gantry opening. To create a closer connection between patient and therapist during Halcyon treatment, the system includes an integrated couch-mounted camera for the therapist to watch over the patient during treatment, and an integrated sound system that makes it easy for patients to converse with the therapists.

"The Ofuna Chuo Hospital is a regional core hospital in the southeastern part of Kanagawa Prefecture, and provides radiation treatment to more than 800 patients annually," said Dr. Atsuya Takeda, director of Radiation Oncology Center, Ofuna Central Hospital. "By introducing Halcyon, IMRT and intensity-modulated rotational radiation therapy (VMAT), we expect to treat more patients by being able to efficiently carry out high-precision radiation therapy."

"We are proud to collaborate with Ofuna Chuo Hospital to be the first to have Halcyon in Japan," said Mitchell Silong, senior managing director, Varian Medical Systems K.K. "With Halcyon, together, we expect to deliver high quality care in a patient-centric environment to more patients, helping to create a world without fear of cancer."

About Varian

Varian is a leader in developing and delivering cancer care solutions and is focused on creating a world without fear of cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 7,000 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

Press Contact

Mark Plungy

Director, Global Public Relations

+1 (650) 424-5630

mark.plungy@varian.com

Investor Relations Contact

J. Michael Bruff

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (650) 424-5163

investors@varian.com

SOURCE Varian

Related Links

http://www.varian.com

