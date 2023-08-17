OGA Breaks Ground on Imaging Clinic for Vanderbilt Imaging Services

6,000-square-foot facility will be located in Bellevue, offering specialty imaging

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oman-Gibson Associates (OGA), a full-service health care real estate firm based in Nashville, broke ground today on a new imaging clinic for Vanderbilt Imaging Services. The 6,000-square-foot facility will be located on a 0.55 acre site at 8124 Sawyer Brown Road in the Bellevue neighborhood of Nashville.

The clinic will offer specialty medical imaging including MRI, CT, ultrasound, fluoroscopy, digital X-ray and mammography. Vanderbilt is relocating its Belle Meade Imaging at 4525 Harding Pike to the new facility upon completion in late 2024 or early 2025.

"Today's groundbreaking marks another important milestone in our relationship with Vanderbilt Health, and it is a privilege to help their vision come to life," said Bond Oman, OGA chief executive officer. "The new imaging facility represents our commitment to providing cutting-edge medical spaces that cater to the evolving needs of health care providers and patients alike, and we look forward to delivering another exceptional project."

OGA has completed multiple developments for Vanderbilt. The most recent was an adaptive reuse project transforming a bowling alley into a 27,500-square-foot end-stage renal dialysis treatment facility in Nashville, featuring 49 stations for in-clinic hemodialysis and a home-dialysis training area.

"This latest collaboration with OGA reflects our shared commitment to innovation and enhanced patient experiences," said Laura Beth Brown, SVP of Vanderbilt Health Services. "The new Bellevue location will offer advanced specialty imaging technologies and further the health and well-being of west Nashville residents."

Thomas Constructors is serving as general contractor, HMK Architect is the project's architectural firm, and the civil engineer is Fulmer Lucas Engineering.

Currently, OGA has 225,000 square feet of medical real estate under development in the Nashville MSA and more than 500,000 square feet in current projects and deals in progress around the country.

About OGA: Oman-Gibson Associates, dba OGA, founded in 1991, is a privately owned, full-service health care real estate and development firm based in Nashville. OGA offers a range of real estate services to clients, such as development, project management, acquisition, site selection and lease consultations. In the past 15 years, OGA has averaged more than $100 million in health care development annually and developed more than 400 properties across 35 states for customers ranging from physician groups, behavioral health groups and national surgery centers to major hospitals and health systems. For more information, please visit www.oman-gibson.com.

