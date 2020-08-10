OGD™ Overhead Garage Door Announces Opening of New Training Facility

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OGD™ has opened the doors of its new, state of the art training facility in the heart of Fort Worth. The new 12,000 sq ft facility includes more than 30 bays and stations for both commercial and residential training, 2 classrooms, and has room to expand. This facility provides each trainee with the most up to date and advanced technology in the industry, driving innovation which has allowed the company to expand nationally.

"Our new industry-leading training facility allows us to improve our operations and will give each technician an edge in maximizing their abilities for our customers. We are proud to be investing in the future of the markets we serve by training technicians that are residents of those communities. Although this is a very exciting time for OGD™, our work is only getting started." - Bret Westbrook, Founder, and CEO of OGD™ Overhead Garage Door.

Established in 2011, OGD™ Overhead Garage Door is a premier residential and commercial overhead door repair, replacement, and installation service provider. OGD™ works with local technicians to provide communities across the country with the best brands and services for overhead door repairs, replacements, installations, maintenance as well as commercial door and dock services.

Chris Nordling, a residential overhead door instructor at OGD™ said, "Developing and building a new training facility allowed us to give each OGD™ trainee the opportunity to work with the widest variety of equipment, ensuring that we bring the most experienced overhead door technicians to the doors of our communities."

Along with the new training facility comes an all-new technician training program that has been designed and is executed by industry-leading experts. The training program includes classroom time, hands-on demonstrations, customer service education, and running jobs in the field.

"This larger facility allows us to better serve our customers by providing industry-leading training that aligns with our commitment to best-in-class service," stated Tyson Bohrer, Director of Operations. "The development of this new training facility is a direct result of the team, partners, and customers here at OGD™. We can't thank each one of them enough for all they have done for our company."

About OGD™ Overhead Garage Door

OGD™ offers overhead door and dock services for commercial and residential property owners for 27 markets across the United States. From routine maintenance to emergency services OGD™ has what it takes to get the job done right the first time. For more information on our company and services, please visit our website at ogd.com. To find out more information about becoming a technician for OGD™ visit us at partners.ogd.com

