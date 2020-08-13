OGD™ Overhead Garage Door Now Provides Services in St. Louis, Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhead Garage Door announces the opening of their new market in St. Louis, Missouri, adding to their 26 markets across the country. The new market will serve commercial and residential property owners with overhead door and dock repair, replacement, installation, and maintenance services.

OGD™ recognizes the importance of positively impacting local economies by partnering with local technicians and suppliers in each market. With locations across the country, OGD™ Overhead Garage Door can provide residential and commercial property owners with faster, often same-day response times for their overhead door and dock needs.

"It is an extremely exciting time for OGD™ as we continue to grow, we can further exceed our customer's needs and expectations while providing high-quality jobs and opportunities in and around St. Louis," stated Bret Westbrook, Founder, and CEO of OGD™ Overhead Garage Door.

As OGD™ expands across the country, they have the ability to further understand the wants and needs of their customers and clients giving them the opportunity to continue improving their customer experience. To ensure superior service for each customer, each technician attends training at OGD™ state-of-the-art training facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The new 12,000 sq ft facility includes more than 30 bays and stations for both commercial and residential training, 2 classrooms, and has room to expand. This facility provides each trainee with the most up to date and advanced technology in the industry.

OGD™ now has the ability to provide St. Louis, Missouri with industry-leading response times for all overhead door and dock services. However they do not plan on stopping there, OGD™ plans to continue expanding their physical presence across the country by opening new markets in a variety of locations. The company looks forward to offering new communities superior overhead door and dock services while also creating jobs for local technicians and suppliers in each area.

OGD™ Overhead Garage Door is the industry-leading overhead door and dock, repair, replacement, and installation service for commercial and residential property owners across the United States. To learn more about OGD™ go to ogd.com . For more information on the St. Louis location and services offered visit, https://www.overheadgaragedoorllc.com/locations/st-louis/ . To find more information about becoming an OGD™ partner visit, partners.ogd.com .

SOURCE OGD™ Overhead Garage Door

