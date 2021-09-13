Ogden Business Hosts 8th Annual Benefit 5K

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantGuard (AG) is pleased to announce their 8th annual 5k benefit race on Saturday, September 25th, to benefit an Ogden family in need.

Each year, AvantGuard's Ogden team members select a family to run for who is facing financial strain from medical costs. This year AG is holding the event to benefit Xander Clark, a 13-year-old boy from Ogden, Utah who was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma in May.

Xander has been an active youth who loves riding his bike, drawing, playing Xbox, and hanging out with friends. In May 2021, he was hospitalized for over a month to receive intense chemo and other treatments. He is home now but still trying to rebuild the muscle mass from being bedridden. He will likely be receiving chemo treatments for the next three years.

Support from the race will help his mother pay for the healthcare he needs and gather community support for Xander, his younger sister, and mom. AvantGuard President, Justin Bailey said, "Our goal is to provide as much support as possible for the family by gathering community support and by donating the money we raise from race registrations and sponsorships to the family."

Xander's mother describes the last several months as overwhelming uncharted waters for them. She expressed sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have felt from the community, and now they believe they can handle just about anything that comes their way.

The Ogden 5k race and one-mile walk will take place Saturday, September 25, 2021, starting behind the AvantGuard building - 4699 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, Utah, 84403. There will also be a kids race around the building and other fun activities for families to enjoy. Check-in time is from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. and the race will start at 9:00 a.m.

Learn more, register and/or donate at https://www.agmonitoring.com/5k-ogden.

AvantGuard is a premier provider of wholesale alarm monitoring, offering professional monitoring services, cloud monitoring and hybrid partnerships. They utilize the most advanced monitoring technology with three state-of-the-art, hot-redundant call centers, along with skilled operators who respond promptly and compassionately. AvantGuard proudly meets or exceeds all industry standards of excellence. Monitoring centers are based in Ogden, UT, Rexburg, ID, and Cedar City, UT.

