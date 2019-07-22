Ogden Company to Host 7th Annual Benefit Run

OGDEN, Utah, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantGuard Monitoring Centers, in partnership with the AG Cares Foundation, is sponsoring its seventh-annual 5K benefit race. The "AG Run For A Reason" benefit is held to help a family in the community who is experiencing financial strains from medical issues.

This year, the 5K is being held to benefit the Jumper family from Farmington, Utah. Kenna and Tyler Jumper are parents of 3-year-old Charlie Jumper. Charlie was diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma this spring.

Charlie Jumper currently goes to Primary Children's Hospital every three weeks for chemotherapy to treat his condition. On top of the costs of this chemotherapy, Charlie will have to undergo two bone marrow transplants within the next year. His mother, Kenna Jumper, has taken a leave of absence from work to take care of Charlie during this time. The ongoing costs of the treatment are putting a heavy financial burden on the family.

All of the donations from this race go to the family to help pay for the medical costs for Charlie's treatments. In addition to the benefit run, a Gofundme page has been created to support the family.

Now in its seventh year, the "AG Run For A Reason" has created a great culture of caring for others and the community. "The core of AG Cares and AvantGuard as a whole is about helping others in times of need. The 5K provides us a way to help within the community and gives all of our team a chance to serve and to make a difference," said Justin Bailey, president of AvantGuard. Last year, the race generated $5,000 that was donated to the beneficiary family.

This year's benefit run will take place on September 14th at Big Dee Sports Park in Ogden. The race begins at 9 a.m.

For more information about this event, visit:

Web: agmonitoring.com/5k

Facebook: AG Run For A Reason - Ogden

gofundme: Charlie Jumper

With questions, contact: jknoder@agmonitoring.com

SOURCE AvantGuard Monitoring

