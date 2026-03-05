Ogden's Own Distillery Earns Multiple Best of Class Honors at 2026 L.A. Invitational Spirits Challenge

OGDEN, Utah, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ogden's Own Distillery earned multiple top honors at the 2026 L.A. Invitational Spirits Challenge, including Best Vodka and Best Flavored Vodka, further solidifying its standing in the national craft spirits market.

Leading the awards was Five Wives Vodka, which received a 96-point rating and was named Best Vodka, Best of Class, Double Gold. Judges described the spirit as having "incredible balance," with a "touch of sweetness," and noted it was "fresh, clean" with a "nice weight."

Five Wives Heavenly Vodka earned a 92-point rating and was awarded Best Flavored Vodka, Best of Class, Gold. Judges called it "vanilla forward; easy; light," adding it is a "great vodka to blend with cocktails."

In the whiskey categories, Porter's Fire Cinnamon Whiskey received a 91-point rating and was named Best Whiskey Flavored/Infused, Best of Class, Gold. Judges described it as "well executed," with "good mouthfeel" that "tastes like cinnamon."

"We're incredibly proud of this year's results," said Dean Dandeneau, president of Ogden's Own Distillery. "To see Five Wives Vodka named Best Vodka and earn Double Gold is a tremendous validation of the quality and consistency our team delivers. Receiving Best of Class honors across multiple categories shows the depth of our portfolio."

Established in 2009, Ogden's Own Distillery is known for its diverse lineup of spirits and its playful nod to Utah's history through its Five Wives brand. The distillery has built a reputation for balancing creativity with craftsmanship, producing award-winning spirits distributed throughout Utah and beyond.

Five Wives Vodka and the Porter's flavored whiskey lineup are available at Utah DABS stores and through select retailers. For more information, visit ogdensown.com.

