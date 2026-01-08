OG&E Appoints John Laws as Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Innovation and Enhance Customer Experience

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OG&E welcomes John Laws as Chief Commercial Officer, leading the company's newly established Commercial organization. This move reflects OG&E's commitment to power innovation and delivers value, reliability, and solutions for customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

The new Commercial organization will focus on Customer Engagement, Systems Planning, and Sales, as OG&E continues to meet the evolving needs of customer homes, businesses, and communities. OG&E aims to provide customers with more personalized service and improved energy solutions to meet future energy demand while keeping OG&E rates among the lowest in the nation.

"John's leadership of the new Commercial organization will create innovative energy solutions for our customers," said Sean Trauschke, Chairman, President and CEO of OG&E. "His experience and vision will lead transformative programs and personalized services to strengthen the customer experience and deliver reliable energy at low costs."

"Demand for electricity is expected to increase substantially in Oklahoma and western Arkansas across many sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, medical, defense and technology," said Laws. "This is a transformational opportunity for our communities, and OG&E is positioned to meet the moment. I'm excited to join the team and hit the ground running."

