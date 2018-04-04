OG&E completes Mustang Energy Center

"We're proud to usher in a new era of generation technology at a location that's powering our communities and facilitating a critical role in the region's growth and economic development," said OGE Energy Corp. Chairman, President and CEO Sean Trauschke. "Mustang Energy Center is more efficient, more sustainable and more responsive. And, it maintains its legacy of providing affordable, reliable power."

The Center is ideally located near OG&E's largest population center—Oklahoma City metropolitan area – as well as vital facilities such as Tinker Air Force Base, Will Rogers World Airport and other important venues. The location is also advantageous because of its existing and skilled workforce, and infrastructure, including connection to nine transmission lines, which ensures that energy can be delivered where and when it is most critical.

"Replacing the units at Mustang was far less expensive than adding a new power plant to our existing fleet," Trauschke said. "Mustang Energy Center embodies our belief that a diverse energy mix is essential to delivering affordable and reliable power. As the home to modern, natural gas-fired units and Oklahoma's first universal solar farm, the Center plays an important role in the future of balancing grid reliability and renewable energy sources."

Learn more about Mustang Energy Center at www.ogetogether.com/the-mustang-energy-center-series/.

About OG&E

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is Oklahoma's largest electric utility. For more than a century, we have provided customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas the safe, reliable electricity needed to power their businesses and homes at rates below the national average. Our employees are committed to generating and delivering electricity, protecting the environment and providing excellent service to our 842,000 customers. OG&E has 6,667 MW of electric generation capacity fueled by low-sulfur coal, natural gas, wind and solar. OG&E is recognized as a leader in smart grid technology, leveraging this platform to provide customers with the award-winning SmartHours® program and setting the stage for an electric vehicle program that will include some level of public charging infrastructure, and advanced LED street and security lighting. OG&E employees live, work and volunteer in the communities we serve.

For more information about OG&E, visit us on the Internet at http://www.oge.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ogepower and Twitter: @OGandE.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oge-completes-mustang-energy-center-300624323.html

SOURCE Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company

Related Links

http://www.oge.com

