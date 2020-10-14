OG&E completes two solar energy farms in southeast Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OG&E, the electric utility subsidiary of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), today announced that it has completed construction of two 5 MW solar energy farms in southeast Oklahoma. Both centers are operating at full capacity.

In February, the company announced it would build the two solar energy centers, one in Davis, Oklahoma, and one in Durant, Oklahoma, to help meet the renewable energy needs of the Chickasaw Nation and the Choctaw Nation respectively.

Both tribes have purchased approximately 50% of each energy center's solar output through OG&E's solar tariff. The remaining solar capacity was made available to all customers. With the new solar farms now energized, approximately 4,600 customers are subscribed to OG&E Solar Power.

"We are grateful for our relationships with the Chickasaw Nation and Choctaw Nation and for their collaboration in bringing the benefits of solar energy to our Oklahoma communities," said Sean Trauschke, President and CEO of OGE Energy Corp. "All of the output of these two farms is now fully subscribed. We look forward to adding additional projects as customer demand grows."

Leaders from both the Choctaw and Chickasaw Nations echoed Trauschke's comments.

"When I look at these new solar farms, I see the future. The Choctaw Nation has thousands of years of experience living off the land in a sustainable way, and, to us, this is a natural and welcome development. By living more sustainably, we can be good stewards of the environment and still live comfortably," said Gary Batton, Chief of the Choctaw Nation.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said that this partnership with OG&E reflects a shared commitment to responsible stewardship of our natural resources.

"This innovative renewable energy project is a significant early step in our efforts to help support a more sustainable energy infrastructure," Anoatubby said. "It is important we continue working together to manage our resources wisely to help ensure both a thriving natural environment and a strong economy for generations to come."

Chickasaw Nation Solar Farm and Choctaw Nation Solar Farm Facts

OG&E owns and operates the Chickasaw Nation Solar Farm and the Choctaw Nation Solar Farm.

Each solar farm is located on about 35 acres of land and contains 15,344 solar panels.

The solar farms each produce 5 megawatts (MW) of solar energy – enough to power 1,785 homes.

The solar panels use single-axis tracking, allowing them to pivot about 60 degrees from east to west.

The two new farms, along with the company's solar farms in Mustang, Oklahoma, and in Covington, Oklahoma, bring OG&E's total solar energy acreage to more than 168 acres.

About OG&E

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), is Oklahoma's largest electric utility. For more than a century, we have provided customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas the safe, reliable electricity needed to power their businesses and homes at rates below the national average. Our employees are committed to generating and delivering electricity, protecting the environment and providing excellent service to our 858,000 customers. OG&E has 7,081 MW of electric generation capacity fueled by low-sulfur coal, natural gas, wind and solar. OG&E employees live, work and volunteer in the communities we serve. For more information about OG&E, visit our website at http://www.oge.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ogepower and Twitter: @OGandE.

About Choctaw Nation

The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest Indian Nation in the United States with nearly 200,000 tribal members and more than 10,000 employees. The first tribe over the Trail of Tears, the historic boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma. The Choctaw Nation's vision, "Living out the Chahta Spirit of faith, family and culture," is evident as it continues to focus on providing opportunities for growth and prosperity. For more information about the Choctaw Nation, its culture, heritage and traditions, please go to www.choctawnation.com.

About Chickasaw Nation

With more than 70,000 citizens, the Chickasaw Nation is a democratic republic with executive, legislative and judicial departments elected by its citizens. The treaty territory of the tribe includes 7,648 square miles of south-central Oklahoma and encompasses all or parts of 13 Oklahoma counties. The Chickasaw Nation contributes billions to the Oklahoma economy annually and employs nearly 13,000 workers.

