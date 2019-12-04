OGE Energy Corp. Board of Directors declares dividend

News provided by

OGE Energy Corp.

Dec 04, 2019, 14:04 ET

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a first quarter dividend of $0.3875 per share per common share of stock, to be paid Jan. 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on Jan. 10, 2020.

OGE Energy is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric utility serving approximately 856,000 customers in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas. In addition, OGE holds 25.5 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners LP.

CLASS OF STOCK:

OGE Energy Corp. Common

DIVIDEND PER SHARE:

$0.3875

RECORD DATE:

01/10/20

PAYMENT DATE:

01/30/20

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.

Also from this source

OGE Energy Corp. reports third quarter results...

OGE Energy Corp. third quarter 2019 earnings webcast...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

OGE Energy Corp. Board of Directors declares dividend

News provided by

OGE Energy Corp.

Dec 04, 2019, 14:04 ET