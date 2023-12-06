OGE Energy Corp. Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend
06 Dec, 2023, 16:55 ET
OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a first quarter dividend of $0.4182 per common share of stock, to be paid on January 26, 2024, to shareholders of record on January 8, 2024.
|
CLASS OF STOCK:
|
OGE Energy Corp. Common
|
DIVIDEND PER SHARE:
|
$0.4182
|
RECORD DATE:
|
1/8/24
|
PAYMENT DATE:
|
1/26/24
