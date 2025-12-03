OGE Energy Corp. Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a first quarter dividend of $0.425 per common share of stock, to be paid on January 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on January 5, 2026.

CLASS OF STOCK:                   

OGE Energy Corp. Common

DIVIDEND PER SHARE:           

$0.425

RECORD DATE:                         

1/5/26

PAYMENT DATE:                       

1/30/26


