OGE Energy Corp. Board of Directors declares quarterly dividend

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a first quarter dividend of $0.425 per common share of stock, to be paid on January 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on January 5, 2026.

CLASS OF STOCK: OGE Energy Corp. Common DIVIDEND PER SHARE: $0.425 RECORD DATE: 1/5/26 PAYMENT DATE: 1/30/26





